Hulu Reveals First Look at Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

✖

Sebastian Stan is fully dressed up like Tommy Lee in some images from Pam & Tommy. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star stars in the Hulu series alongside Lily James. She will be playing Pamela Anderson and the Internet is abuzz with the images of a shirtless Stan. He’s got the hair and physique down already. Social media has basically marked this one on their calendar already after all the buzz over these photos. Seth Rogen will also be along with Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling. Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya fame will be behind the camera taking everyone back to the 90s in full force. The other costuming on display is pretty wild too. You can check out the posts down below for a better look.

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

For those unaware, the movie centers around Lee and Anderson’s quickly formed romance in 1995. They got marries after knowing each other for about a week. Rogen’s character is the man who stole their wedding night sextape and sparked a bunch of outrage as it began to surface online. There was a high-profile legal battle where a settlement was reached. So, this one will be a popular topic for people who lived through the tabloid romance over 20 years ago.

For Stan, the possibility of starring alongside a strong woman like James is a great plus. During the press tour for Monday, he spoke to Uproxx about how much he enjoyed that aspect of work.

He began, “More often than not, I’m very grateful that these just happen to be great projects as well, but look, I grew up with a very strong single mother, and before that, I was very close to my grandmother. And I don’t know, I gravitate toward strong women, I guess! I feel more comfortable there than I’ve honestly felt with any ginormous, super-male-action-whatever-you-want-to-call-them film.”

“And I’ve always felt like I’ve seen the best version of myself in those situations, you know, in terms of what those particular women, and also actors, have brought out in me by circumstances of working opposite them,” Stan continued. “So it’s like a cyclical thing for me, but I do feel very lucky. I’m looking back and I’m like, “Wow, I really did get lucky to work with some really unbelievable actresses.” And there’s this movie I’ve done that hasn’t even come out yet with Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o, man, I just don’t know [how it happened].”

