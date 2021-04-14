Marvel's Sebastian Stan Shares NSFW Photo to Promote Upcoming Film Monday

✖

Sebastian Stan really wants you to go see his next movie. In an attempt to convince you to go see the movie, Stan's bearing it all on Instagram. Monday evening, no pun intended, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star upload a shot of his backside to the image-sharing platform. Monday, a drama feature he appears in alongside Denise Gough, is set to hit theaters — wherever they're open, of course — this Friday.

"Monday, the movie. Out the Friday, April 16," Stan shared on his profile. "When I say we gave it our 'all,' we literally did. Check out how to watch at the link in my bio."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

If you're hoping to catch Monday in theaters, it looks like a few theaters in each major market across the country will be showing the movie, including theaters in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Little Rock, Oklahoma City, and Dallas. Otherwise, the movie will be available on VOD services the same day.

IFC Film's synopsis for the movie can be found below.

When Mickey is introduced to Chloe one hot summer night in Athens, the attraction between the pair is immediately palpable -- so palpable that before they know it they're waking up naked on the beach on Saturday morning.

Also on Friday is the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5, where Stan will appear as Bucky "the Winter Soldier" Barnes. The synopsis for that can also be found below.

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," the synopsis reads. "The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

What have you thought of the four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Cover photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions