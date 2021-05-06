The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Bucky Wielding Bendable Captain America Shield Goes Viral

✖

In the wide world of film and television, it's pretty common for the occasional mistake to make it into the final cut. The infamous Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones is just one recent example, but the HBO show isn't the only guilty party. Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe has the occasional slip-up. In fact, Avengers: Infinity War was named the most mistake-filled movie of 2018. Recently, fans were quick to point out a little goof in WandaVision, which featured a costume blunder that exposed a bit of Paul Bettany's white skin, which of course should be red. The latest Marvel mistake to hit the Internet comes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. During a moment when Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) wields Cap's shield, it is made clear that the prop is not actually made out of Vibranium.

"I have been laughing at the bendy shield for TEN MINUTES," @buckanans wrote on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

Naturally, there were some great replies in the comments section. "Someone call Walker, I think they gave him a fake one from the beginning," one fan joked. "It's melting because of Bucky's hotness," another quipped. "Bucky really is that strong," someone else added.

While there might have been a slight shield error in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, no blunder can take away from the epic reveal that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) took the shield to become the new Captain America. Not only did Marvel just announce a Captain America 4, which is expected to star Mackie, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, is signed on to write the script with Dalan Musson. During the latest episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled, Spellman also explained why being Captain America is going to be an ongoing struggle for Sam.

"Isaiah is challenging Sam just on whether or not a Black man should be Captain America," Spellman explains. "He has that line where [he says] 'They will never let a Black man be Captain America. And even if they would, no self-respecting Black man would ever want to be.' We didn't want Isaiah to be wrong about that. That's gonna be part of [Sam's] ongoing struggle. He says, 'I know every time I pick the shield up, a portion of the world is gonna hate me for it.' Sam’s gotta live with that as he goes off and tries to make this work."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

