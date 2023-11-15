Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2023
The Matrix, The Bourne Identity, and Letterkenny's final season are coming to Hulu next month.
We're only halfway through November, but Hulu is already preparing subscribers for what the month of December has in store. On Wednesday, Hulu released the full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its streaming roster over the course of December. As usual, there's quite a lot for both movie and TV fans to look forward to.
As is usually the case with big streaming services like Hulu, the first day of the month is far and away the biggest day for new releases. December is no exception to that trend. On December 1st, Hulu will add a slew of popular movies, including The Bourne Identity, Magic Mike, National Treasure, Tombstone, and the first three films in The Matrix franchise. The fourth Matrix movie, Matrix Resurrections, will arrive on the service on December 10th.
Near the end of the month, Hulu will be bringing one of its most beloved TV shows to a close. Letterkenny, the acclaimed Canadian comedy series, is set to wrap up its run with Season 12, which debuts on December 26th.
You can check out the full list of Hulu's December arrivals below!
December 1st
CoComelon – JJ's Animal Time: Complete Season 2
One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)
Airheads
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Legacy
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
The Day The Earth Stood Still
District 9
Epic Movie
Epic
Ever After
Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters
Harry Brown
Harvard Park
High School High
High-rise
Hostel: Part III
Hudson Hawk
The Hustler
House Of Flying Daggers
Hustlers
Hysteria
I Am Number Four
Johnson Family Vacation
Juno
Magic Mike XXL
Magic Mike
The Marine
Masterminds
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets
The Omen
Paddington 2
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Shutter
The Sitter
Sommersby
Splash
Tombstone
War
A Walk in the Woods
When In Rome
You Again
December 6th
We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere
A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1
Crazy Rich Asians
December 7th
Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18
I Survived . . . Complete Season 5
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1
The Bling Ring: Special Premiere
December 14th
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8
Swamp People: Complete Season 14
Blue Jean
Higher Power
I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1
A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere
Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5
December 15th
Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1
CMA Country Christmas
2 Days In New York
Alan Partridge
Freakonomics
I Give It A Year
Lemon
Results
The Giver
White God
The Retirement Plan
December 20th
Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat
December 21st
Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1
Nightwatch: Complete Season 5
Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1
A View To Kill For: Special Premiere
Operation Napoleon
December 22nd
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)
Maggie Moore(s)
December 26th
Letterkenny: Complete Season 12
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
December 28th
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16
An Amish Murder: Special Premiere
Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere
December 31st
The ABCs Of Death 2
The ABCs Of Death
Bad Milo!
Honeymoon
I Saw The Devil
Jack And Diane
Marrowbone
Satanic
Splinter
Vanishing On 7th Street
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
V/H/S: Viral
XX
Zombieland: Double Tap