Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2023

We're only halfway through November, but Hulu is already preparing subscribers for what the month of December has in store. On Wednesday, Hulu released the full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its streaming roster over the course of December. As usual, there's quite a lot for both movie and TV fans to look forward to.

As is usually the case with big streaming services like Hulu, the first day of the month is far and away the biggest day for new releases. December is no exception to that trend. On December 1st, Hulu will add a slew of popular movies, including The Bourne Identity, Magic Mike, National Treasure, Tombstone, and the first three films in The Matrix franchise. The fourth Matrix movie, Matrix Resurrections, will arrive on the service on December 10th.

Near the end of the month, Hulu will be bringing one of its most beloved TV shows to a close. Letterkenny, the acclaimed Canadian comedy series, is set to wrap up its run with Season 12, which debuts on December 26th.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's December arrivals below!