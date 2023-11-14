King of the Hill Co-Creator Teases 2025 Release for Revival

King of the Hill is currently in the works on a new revival series, and the co-creator behind it all has teased that the new series won't be releasing on Hulu until some time in 2025! King of the Hill wrapped up its run back in 2009 with 13 seasons under its belt, but the series is one of the many nostalgic projects with a new revival series now in the works. It was highly requested by fans once many other animated series like Futurama started to make their respective comebacks, and soon fans will get to see the new take on the classic.

It seems like it won't be that soon, however, as speaking to TV Line, King of the Hill co-creator Greg Daniels (and executive producer for the new series coming to Hulu) shared an update on the progress for the new series. Daniels confirmed that King of the Hill's new series was in the works prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and they "had table-read two episodes, and it was a lot of fun and everybody was very excited, and then we all went on strike." But work has resumed.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

When Is King of the Hill Reboot Coming Out?

With the strike over, Daniels revealed that the King of the Hill team is now "rewriting the third episode or the fourth episode and getting notes on the first episode. Yeah, it's chugging along." As for when the new episodes will actually release on Hulu, Daniels estimated that the series will likely not hit the streaming service until "the beginning of 2025." This of course could change within the next year, but there are also some other big questions the team needs to address before the revival can truly move forward.

Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Dale Gribble in the previous King of the Hill series, passed away earlier this year and reportedly only completed voice work on a "couple" of episodes for the new revival series. It's yet to be revealed how the King of the Hill revival will address Hardwick's passing, if at all, but if the 2025 release is still in the cards there is plenty of time to do so before moving forward.

How do you feel about a potential 2025 release for King of the Hill's revival series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via TV Line