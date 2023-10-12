New The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Poster Available at NYCC (Exclusive)

While fans have been excited and intrigued by The Hunger Games franchise for years, it's been a sci-fi story that we are happy to witness from afar and it's not actually a world we would want to belong in. In honor of the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, fans at New York Comic Con have the exciting in-person opportunity to grab an exclusive poster, yet won't have to worry about being the champion of their district. You can check out an exclusive look at the poster below and grab your The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes poster at New York Comic Con this weekend. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters on November 17th.

Hunger Games fans should keep an eye out for Academy Mentors passing out roses and in-world posters out of NYCC; they will be roaming outside the Javits Center and inside at the Scholastic Booth from 12 – 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 13th, Saturday, October 14th, and Sunday, October 15th.

The new film is described, "Experience the story of The Hunger Games -- 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake."

The prequel also stars Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Laurel Marsden, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jose Andrés Rivera, Ashley Liao, Mackenzie Lansing, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner and Vaughan Reilly, Lilly Maria Cooper, Sofia Sannchez, and Max Raphael.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was directed by former The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence.

