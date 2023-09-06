The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Posters Released

The Hunger Games: The Ballas of Songbirds and Snakes is getting its marketing and promotional campaign going with the release of a new gallery of posters! Check those out below!

(Photo: Lionsgate Films)

(Photo: Lionsgate Films)

(Photo: Lionsgate Films)

(Photo: Lionsgate Films)

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will examine how Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) navigates his path from a family that's fallen from grace after the Panem's First Rebellion and the civil war, to the iron-handed president of Panem. As you can see in the synopsis below, the real character arc to be explored here is what internal and external forces turn Coriolanus Snow into the monster that will be President Snow. It's also something of a tale of inevitable tragedy, as it seems Zegler's Lucy Gray will have to learn the hard way just what a "snake" Snow (and his family) can be. At the very least, we may get a clear view of just what happened to make President Snow hold such a violent grudge against District 12 (where Lucy is from), and why the later appearance of Katniss Everdeen stoked such fires of fear and rage inside of Snow.

...So maybe the 'Songbird' does win in the end?

More interesting is seeing characters like Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés and Tigris Snow (Hunter Schafer) getting featured on these character posters. The end of Tigris' story arc is established in the first Hunger Games series (Mockingjay), but Plinth's role is more obscure in the lore – even though it is arguably more pivotal. Actress Eugenie Bondurant (Marvel's Werewolf By Night) played the older version of Tigris in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, where we met the character having altered herself to become a human/tiger hybrid, and running a prestigious fashion shop in the Capitol, which doubled as a stashhouse for rebels and refugees opposing President Snow.

Synopsis: "Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the female tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake." - Lionsgate

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released in theaters on November 17th.