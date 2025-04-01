The Hunger Games Haymitch Prequel Movie Teaser Hints at One of the Book’s Biggest Surprises

The latest book in Suzanne Collins’ dystopian Hunger Games saga, Sunrise on the Reaping, is already an enormous hit with readers, selling 1.5 million copies in its very first week. Thankfully, the movie adaption is already on the way. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is hitting theaters in 2026, and the first teaser video for the film lets fans of the book know that it’s going to be yet another adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Tuesday, Lionsgate dropped a little news about the Sunrise on the Reaping movie at CinemaCon. No casting announcements have been made yet, but the studio did share a teaser video that reveals the movie’s official logo. If you’ve read the book, though, that minute-long animation has a couple of great nuggets and Easter eggs, including one of the novel’s most surprising moments.

Play video

You can check out the teaser video above, which won’t spoil anything if you haven’t read the book. Below, however, we will dive into the hidden teases within the video, and all of that discussion will veer into spoiler territory for Sunrise on the Reaping.

The video begins with what looks like a bowl of melted gold, which would make sense given the book and film logo are the golden necklace/flint striker that Lenore Dave makes for Haymitch on his 16th birthday. However, as the picture zooms out, the liquid is revealed to be the center of a volcano, which soon begins erupting and running down the sides of the hill.

Anyone who has read the book will immediately recognize the volcano as a pivotal piece of the arena from the 50th Hunger Games. At the beginning of the Games that take place in Sunrise on the Reaping, Haymitch notices that one side of the arena consists of a towering mountain, while the other is made up entirely of a thick forest. When he heads into the forest, the majority of other 47 tributes make for the mountain. It isn’t until a couple of days later that the mountain is revealed to be a secret volcano, a deadly trap set by the Gamemakers that they can use to kill off entire groups of tributes at once.

The actual eruption of the volcano makes for a shocking and slightly terrifying moment in Sunrise on the Reaping. It’s a jarring scene that really sends the entire story into its dark final chapter.

This teaser video for the movie is just a clever animation to get people excited about the upcoming adaptation — and it is certainly accomplishing its mission.

Francis Lawrence, who has directed all of the Hunger Games movies since The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, is returning to helm Sunrise on the Reaping. News broke this week that original Hunger Games screenwriter Billy Ray has also returned to pen the new script.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit theaters on November 29, 2026.