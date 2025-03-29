Hunger Games Star Wants Author to Write a New Book So They Can Finally Return to the Franchise

The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins was given a little motivation to write a new book for the series by one of the film franchise’s big stars. During an appearance at Dream It Con (via Deadline), Five Nights at Freddy’s star Josh Hutcherson wants to play Peeta Mellark again, returning to the franchise that defined his early career. Collins recently released her second prequel to the original trilogy, the fifth book in the series, titled Sunrise on the Reaping. It follows the earlier prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and both are already set with film adaptations. Sunrise on the Reaping is gearing up to start production ahead of its scheduled release in fall 2026.

“I would happily play Peeta again. The story is incredible. The Hunger Games was incredible,” Hutcherson said. “I think Peeta’s an incredible person to get to bring to life. I’m curious to know what happens between when they have their family and when the story ends, just to understand what happened in the world, how they got to that place. But I’m down. If you can talk to Suzanne Collins and tell her to write a book, I’m in. Sign me up.”

The new books are set 24 years before the events of the first novel that introduced fans to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Hutcherson. The prequels explore the history of supporting characters from the mainline series, expanding on the origins of the Hunger Games and the history of Haymitch Abernathy, played by Woody Harrelson in the original films.

The latest novel plants some seeds for Peeta to possibly come back in a future book, but not likely in an age that would suit Hutcherson’s return. Peeta’s father, Otho, wasn’t a major point in the original series, but he does make an appearance in the prequel that was almost cut short.

Another tease is that we could get more Katniss or Peeta on the big screen thanks to the epilogue of the latest book. The pair appear with Haymitch and he shares the story with them. It’s just unclear where the series will go from there or if there is a possible Peeta spinoff that could happen. But if Collins does write a follow-up to the original books, will she follow Peeta and Katniss together, and will their daughter be the main character of a new trilogy?

Would you want to see Hutcherson return as Peeta? Will he appear in the second prequel? Share your thoughts in the comments.