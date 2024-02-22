Hunger Games Movies Coming to Netflix in March

Netflix is getting a massive franchise boost next month, as Katniss Everdeen is set to join the streamer's roster in the United States. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the service in the month of March. There's quite a lot to be excited about on that list, included the first four films in the Hunger Games film franchise.

The original Hunger Games book trilogy from Suzanne Collins was turned into a series of four films, all starring Jennifer Lawrence as the heroic Katniss Everdeen. All four movies in the franchise are currently unavailable on major streaming services, but that will change by the end of March, when they all make the journey to Netflix.

According to Netflix's newsletter, all of the Lawrence-starring Hunger Games movies are set to hit the lineup on March 31st. That includes The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

The timing is great for these Netflix additions, as the Hunger Games franchise just got a new addition in the last few months. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel about a younger Coriolanus Snow, based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. The film hit theaters back in November and was recently released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Coming Soon to Netflix

The Hunger Games movies don't arrive on Netflix until the end of March, but March 1st is set to be the biggest day for new additions next month. Here's the full list of March 1st arrivals:

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Furies (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM