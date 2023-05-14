I Am Legend Star Hopeful to Return for Sequel

Warner Bros. Pictures revealed last year that they were working on a sequel to the hit film I Am Legend with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan attached to star, and Akiva Goldsman is penning the script as well as producing. Plot details for the I Am Legend sequel are being kept under wraps, but it has already been revealed how and why Smith will be returning after the events of the first film. One of the names left out of the initial announcement has to be Alice Braga, who starred in the first I Am Legend, and it seems that the actress definitely wants to come back, which would make sense with how the film ended. During a new interview with Collider, Braga revealed that she is really hopeful that she will return for the sequel.

"How surprised? I was super surprised and very curious," Braga revealed. "I was almost jumping on the phone and saying, 'Can I please be in it? Can I please be in it? Can I please be in it?' I'm a huge a Akiva fan, I think he's such a wonderful writer, and he basically was the first writer that I got to see the [work part] close from coming to the US. It was my first American film, I was very excited to hear that they were continuing with the movie. I hope they do! I don't know where they are with it, but I hope they do."

I Am Legend Sequel Will Be Set Decades After Alternate Ending

"This will start a few decades later than the first," Goldsman previously revealed to Deadline. "I'm obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse. You see how the Earth reclaims the world, and there's something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York. I don't know if they'll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless. We trace back to the original Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film. What Matheson was talking about was that man's time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That's a really interesting thing we're going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text."

The theatrical ending features Dr. Robert Neville (Smith) seemingly finding a cure, which he gives to his fellow survivors who go off in search of a colony of survivors, as Neville blows himself up to stop invading "Darkseekers." In the alternate ending, however, before he sacrifices himself, he realizes that these Darkseekers have an intelligence and community to them, and they spare his life. The realization is that, while Neville considered the Darkseekers to be monsters, they view him as the ruthless murderer and tormentor of their kind. After surviving this encounter, Neville also goes out in search of a colony of survivors.

