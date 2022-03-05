I Am Legend Trends as Fans Wonder How the Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan Sequel Will Work

A surprising bit of news hit the Internet today when it was announced that Will Smith will be teaming up with Black Panther and Creed star, Michael B. Jordan, for a sequel to the 2007 fillm, I Am Legend. Both actors are signed on to produce and star in the film, but no plot details have been released. The movie was based on Richard Matheso’s book with a script penned by Akiva Goldsman, who will be returning to write the sequel. Since the news dropped earlier today, the movie has been a hot topic on social media, especially considering the first film’s ending. Smith’s character, Robert Neville, dies, which has many wondering how he will return in the follow-up. However, there was an alternate ending of the film in which he lives, so there’s always a chance that the sequel will be a continuation of the unused climax.
According to Deadline, the I Am Legend sequel is still in development and does not yet have a director. Francis Lawrence helmed the first film, but it’s unclear if he’ll be returning. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo (Outlier Society) are producing the movie along with Smith and Westbrook Studios Co-President, Head of Motion Pictures, Jon Mone. Ryan Shimazaki is overseeing the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios. James Lassiter will serve as executive producer, and Goldsman and Greg Lessans will produce via Weed Road Pictures.
You can check out some of the tweet reactions to the I Am Legend sequel below…