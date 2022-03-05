I Am Legend Trends as Fans Wonder How the Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan Sequel Will Work

A surprising bit of news hit the Internet today when it was announced that Will Smith will be teaming up with Black Panther and Creed star, Michael B. Jordan, for a sequel to the 2007 fillm, I Am Legend. Both actors are signed on to produce and star in the film, but no plot details have been released. The movie was based on Richard Matheso’s book with a script penned by Akiva Goldsman, who will be returning to write the sequel. Since the news dropped earlier today, the movie has been a hot topic on social media, especially considering the first film’s ending. Smith’s character, Robert Neville, dies, which has many wondering how he will return in the follow-up. However, there was an alternate ending of the film in which he lives, so there’s always a chance that the sequel will be a continuation of the unused climax.

According to Deadline, the I Am Legend sequel is still in development and does not yet have a director. Francis Lawrence helmed the first film, but it’s unclear if he’ll be returning. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo (Outlier Society) are producing the movie along with Smith and Westbrook Studios Co-President, Head of Motion Pictures, Jon Mone. Ryan Shimazaki is overseeing the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios. James Lassiter will serve as executive producer, and Goldsman and Greg Lessans will produce via Weed Road Pictures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out some of the tweet reactions to the I Am Legend sequel below…

Dymanic Duo

https://twitter.com/big_business_/status/1499919784112050177?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Good Question

Question: did they see the end of I AM LEGEND? https://t.co/OzlTb4vg9T — Boo! McScreamy (@DrewMcWeeny) March 4, 2022

Correct

I thought Will Smith blew up at the end of the first "I Am Legend" movie… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pog59z6zFe — Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) March 4, 2022

A Little History

https://twitter.com/FlynnJeux/status/1499915364486033408?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Good Idea, BD

🗣🗣re-release I Am Legend with the alternate ending in theaters as canon — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) March 4, 2022

Very Interesting

I was at a movie premiere in 2008 in which Akiva and Will Smith were in attendance, and someone asked them in the lobby about an I AM LEGEND sequel. They laughed and then said that yeah, they'd really like to make one. It only took 14 years.



That's the industry some times. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) March 5, 2022

What Is Time?

Has an existential crisis for a moment because this tweet made me realize "I Am Legend" came out 15 years ago https://t.co/KjlBA7GU13 — Crystar (@Crystar800) March 4, 2022

Womp

Pouring one out for all the specs that were bought and retrofitted to be an I AM LEGEND 2 over the last 15 years. https://t.co/ZwbJK75aDI — Brain Duffield (@BrianDuffield) March 4, 2022

Never Forget

Remember seeing the Batman vs Superman poster in I AM LEGEND?! pic.twitter.com/05vmgukymo — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) March 4, 2022

Memories