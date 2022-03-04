I Am Legend Sequel With Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Announced

It’s been nearly 15 years since Will Smith’s post-apocalyptic vampire movie, I Am Legend, hit theaters and it looks like the film is finally getting a follow-up. According to Deadline, Smith will be teaming up with Black Panther and Creed star, Michael B. Jordan, for a sequel to I Am Legend. The report states that both men are set to star in and produce the movie. The plot for the sequel is not yet known as the book by Richard Matheson did not have a sequel. Akiva Goldsman, who adapted Matheson’s book in 2007, will be returning to pen the new script.

According to Deadline, the movie is still in development and does not yet have a director. Francis Lawrence helmed the first film, but it’s unclear if he’ll be returning. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo (Outlier Society) are producing the movie along with Smith and Westbrook Studios Co-President, Head of Motion Pictures, Jon Mone. Ryan Shimazaki is overseeing the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios. James Lassiter will serve as executive producer, and Goldsman and Greg Lessans will produce via Weed Road Pictures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the newly annoucnced I Am Legend sequel, both Smith and Jordan have a lot of exciting projects in the works. Smith currently has multiple films in development, including Bad Boys 4. Back in 2020, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed the script for the movie was being written. Smith also just recieved his third Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard. He’s also nominated for Best Picture as a producer on the film. In the past, he was nominated for Ali in 2001 and The Pursuit of Happyness in 2007.

As for Jordan, the actor is about to make his directorial debut with Creed III. The threequel is expected to be released this year. In addition to Jordon, Creed III will also see the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad and feature Jonathan Majors. The actor also recently reprised his Black Panther role as Killmonger on the animated series, What If…? Currently, there’s no word on whether or not he’ll be returning to the franchise in a live-action capacity, but fans are hoping he wil show up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Are you excited for Smith to team up with Jordan for an I Am Legend sequel? Tell us in the comments!