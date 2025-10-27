Ice Age Might Have Killed Off Surprise Character Ahead of New Movie (& It Would Make Sense)

Ice Age is currently in the works on coming back with a brand new movie, but it seems like not everyone is coming back as one character might have been killed off ahead of the new movie. Ice Age is about to end an 11 year drought for the franchise with the release of a brand new feature film continuing the story from the events of Ice Age: Collision Course. Coming to theaters in early 2027, the new film will be bringing back many of the franchise favorites from previous films. But not everyone is making their return for the new entry.

Although the main cast of the previous films have been confirmed to be returning for Ice Age: Boiling Point, it turns out that Seann William Scott is not one of them just yet. Speaking to The Direct about the coming film, the voice star confirmed that he’s likely not returning as Crash in the new film since it’s the first time he’s heard about the film in question. Even going as far as suspecting that Crash will be killed off in the franchise, “…if I haven’t heard anything at this point, they’re probably going to kill Crash off…”

Ice Age Might Have Killed Off Crash Before Next Movie

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

“I don’t think so,” Scott responded when asked about whether or not he’s returning as Crash in Ice Age: Boiling Point. “This is the first I’ve heard of it. I’m feeling like, if I haven’t heard anything at this point, they’re probably going to kill Crash off… Which, by the way, this movie doesn’t need two little opossums, and they don’t need to pay us for it… Yeah, I haven’t heard about [Ice Age: Boiling Point].” Scott is more likely joking about Crash’s actual fate, but it might be a sign that the character isn’t returning.

Crash and Eddie were introduced to the Ice Age franchise in Ice Age: The Meltdown, and were even seen in the most recently released The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild spinoff film. But in that film that had since been recast by the likes of Vincent Tong and Aaron Harris respectively. It’s more likely that if Crash and Eddie do return, they’ll just have different voices rather than being killed off of the franchise entirely. But it’s certainly something to keep an eye out for moving forward.

What to Know for Ice Age: Boiling Point

Disney

Ice Age: Boiling Point, the sixth major film in the Ice Age franchise, is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 5, 2027. Disney teases the new movie will feature “a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World.” The main voice cast from previous films are returning for their respective roles with main voice cast of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, and Simon Pegg all confirmed thus far.

But now it’s clear that Scott has not been approached to return for the film yet due to his response here. As for the other extended cast introduced over the many decades, their returns are all up in the air as well. But as we get closer to Ice Age‘s 2027 return, we’re likely to get many more confirmations very soon.

HT – The Direct