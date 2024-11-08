Ice Age 6 is officially on the way! Disney had the stars of the Ice Age animated movies – including Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, and John Leguizamo – cut a promo video for Disney’s D23 Brazil Expo, in which they let fans know that movie #6 is officially in the works!

Romano does a bit for the video in which he’s actually on a sound stage made to look like a wintery scene, fully committing to acting out the frozen climate. Latifah makes it seem like she sent the cold air and fake snow to Romano, as part of their announcement plan. John Leguizamo pops up at the end in a completely separate location, to make a joke about the ‘herd being back,’ and needing to call everyone in his phone about it.

According to the caption from Disney’s social media accounts:

Just announced at #D23Brasil: Ice Age 6 is now in production! ❄️ Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, and Simon Pegg are returning for an all-new big screen adventure.

Ice Age Movies Explained

The Ice Age movies began in 2002 and quickly became one of the leading breakout animated franchises for 20th Century Fox. The story follows a cantankerous loner wholly mammoth named Manny (Romano) who bonds with an eccentric Sloth named Sid (Leguizamo) and a saber-toothed tiger named Diego (Leary) to form their own “herd.”

Sequel films expanded that chosen family, adding Manny’s wife, Ellie (Latifah); Ellie’s possum “brothers” Crash (Seann William Scott) and Eddie (Josh Peck); one-eyed weasel and dinosaur-hunter Buck (Simon Pegg); Diego’s wife Shira (Jennifer Lopez); Manny and Ellie’s daughter, Peaches (Keke Palmer); Sid’s “Granny” (Wanda Sykes), and others. The series used the backdrop of prehistoric Earth to turn planetary events like the Ice Age, the different eras of dinosaur, mammal, and human evolution; Earth’s continental shifts, and even the asteroid that theoretically wiped out the dinosaurs as story concepts for its different installments.

The series would continue through 4 more sequels – Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006), Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009), Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012), Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) – one 2022 spinoff following the Disney-Fox merger (The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild), and many shorts featuring series mascot Scat the Squirrel (on his never-ending quest to find an acorn in the Ice Age) and Sid the Sloth (Leguizamo), as well as two television specials.

It’s been unclear what Ice Age’s fate would be at Disney; the series was getting long in the tooth (no pun) and by moving to a studio known for its animated classics, Ice Age didn’t necessarily rank as being a high priority as much as it did over at Fox. But then certain cast members started teasing that the sixth film could be happening – and now we know it is…

Ice Age 6 is in development over at Disney.