Ice Cube and Warner Bros. Fighting Over Friday Sequel Plans

Friday’s sequel has prompted some heated exchanges between Ice Cube and Warner Bros. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the actor doesn’t like how some of the negotiations have gone. In the report, the rapper argues that the company has been dragging their feet in getting Friday 4 out the door. He wants Warner Bros. to relinquish the rights to the series along with two other movies that he starred in for the studio. All About the Benjamins and The Players Club being the projects in question. It remains to be seen if the two sides will come together to get a movie done for the fans. But, in an interview with Seth Myers, Ice Cube pointed toward the death of the beloved John Witherspoon as a moment that he realized the production was moving too slow. In his opinion, the movie should have been out before his passing.

Cube explained to the late-night host, ”We're still grieving over the loss of such a talented, special man. He wasn't just funny. Everybody saw his funny side, but he was also a serious, thoughtful guy."

Friday really isn’t Friday without Witherspoon. His death clearly disrupted some of the existing storyline for the film. But, the rapper is hopeful that things might be able to be salvaged without Craig’s father present. "Hopefully we'll figure it out. But for now, it's really on the back burner. We feel like we all lost our pops, our grandpops, our uncle."

The entire crew responsible for Friday thinks that the movie could be an opportunity to come together in light of Witherspoon’s passing. New Line Cinema has a bit of a history with the mercurial rapper. In fact, during the funeral for the comedian, Cube couldn’t resist getting in a shot at the studio for taking so long to make Friday 4.

"I really apologize to my friend for not getting the next Friday movie made. It's not my fault. Some dumbass people in Hollywood, at New Line Cinema... Gave you punks two scripts and you all didn't want to do them. That's the real. We was trying to make that movie for years and we couldn't get it done, but we got the other three, and we got our memories, and we got our love."

