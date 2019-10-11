Frozen Star Idina Menzal in Talks to Play the Evil Stepmother in Live-Action Cinderella

Fantasy projects and princess films are nothing new to Tony-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel, as she’s appeared in several over the years. In addition to her role opposite Kristin Chenowith in Wicked on Broadway, Menzel appeared in the Enchanted movie, and is perhaps best known for voicing Elsa in Disney’s Frozen. Known to so many as the heroic animated princess that teaches kids to let it go, Menzel is looking to try something a little more sinister with her next role.

Deadline reported on Friday that Menzel is currently in talks to star in Sony’s live-action Cinderella musical as the evil stepmother, Evelyn. The titular princess is being portrayed by singer Camila Cabello and Pose star Billy Porter is in negotiations to play the Fairy Godmother.

It does seem strange to see one of Disney’s biggest vocal stars making a Cinderella film for a rival studio, but the role is the perfect fit for Menzel’s talents. She has earned multiple Tony nominations for her roles on Broadway, which include Maureen Johnson in Rent, Elizabeth Vaughn in If/Then, and Elphaba in Wicked, the latter of which won her the award in 2004. She also won a Grammy for her vocal work on the Frozen soundtrack.

Kay Cannon is writing and directing this new take on Cinderella. Cannon made her mark on the big screen last year, directing the sleeper hit comedy Blockers. She also wrote the Pitch Perfect films and produced shows like 30 Rock and New Girl.

This live-action Cinderella is set to begin production in London this coming February, with plans for it to hit theaters in early 2021. James Corden helped put together the story for Cinderella and will produce the film under his Fulwell 73 banner, along with Leo Pearlman. Jonathan Kadin will also produce.

Sony’s Cinderella hits theaters on February 5, 2021.

Image courtesy of Eric McCandless/Getty Images