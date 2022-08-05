Idris Elba to Star in Bang! Movie Adaptation From Bullet Train Director David Leitch

Bullet Train director David Leitch is teaming with Idris Elba for an adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics title Bang!. The spy thriller is part of a new partnership between Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment, with Bang! based on the comic series by writer Matt Kindt and artist Wilfredo Torres. Another of Matt Kindt's creator-owned series, Mind MGMT, is being adapted as a series from Stranger Things' Curtis Gwinn. Bang! is set to be written by Kindt and Zak Olkewicz. Along with helming Bullet Train, Leitch also directed Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Nobody, and Atomic Blonde.

Idris Elba's Bang! follows a spy that's sent out on a mission to stop an apocalyptic cult from brainwashing the masses with a collection of novels. Producers include Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg for Dark Horse, Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87 North and Elba.

Past projects that have come out of the Dark Horse/Netflix pact include The Umbrella Academy, Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen, and the Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles animated series. Some upcoming projects feature Blake Lively's Lady Killer and Revenge Inc. The Lady Killer comic was created by Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich and features a 1950s housewife that leads a double life as a trained mercenary.

David Leitch has credited Jackie Chan's iconic style of stunt work and slapstick humor-infused acrobatics as an influence on the lighter touch of Bullet Train's hard-hitting action.

"You hear the title Bullet Train and you think, 'Hard-boiled action.' But really it's a deliriously fun, heightened, comedic action thriller," Leitch said, adding classic Jackie Chan fight scenes inspired "a little bit of physical comedy" in the brawls aboard the always-moving train.

"The fights are designed to enhance the characters," he said. "We're here to have fun in this super-contained space."

Sony Pictures describes the original movie event as a fun, delirious action-thriller from the acclaimed action director (who most recently produced the Bob Odenkirk-starring action-comedy Nobody). Academy Award winner Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins — all with connected yet conflicting objectives — set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

Bullet Train speeds into theaters on July 29.

Photo credit Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET