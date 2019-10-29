Deadpool 2 Director Wants to Return for Matrix 4

The Matrix franchise is making a big comeback in the form of The Matrix 4, The sequel/reboot from series co-creator Lana Wachowski, that will be bringing back major cast members from the original film like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Well, it seems that it’s not only The Matrix cast and director who want to continue the series in this next installment – even notable members of the crew are looking to make a return! Case in point: Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch was recently doing an interview in which he expressed unyeilding loyalty to both The Matrix franchise, and Lana Wachowski.

As Leitch told Coming Soon:

“If Lana called and wanted me to do anything on that movie, I would come, I’d carry a c-stand or sandbags,” Leitch said. “I loved working with her and I loved working with her sister and I feel like I owe so much of my filmmaking background to working on not only the Matrix movies, but also Speed Racer, Ninja Assassin. They were great mentors to me, so if they call I’ll be there. Catering [even]!”

If you need some background context: Leitch was part of the stunt team that worked on The Matrix: Reloaded and The Matrix: Revolutions – a job where he would meet another prominent stunt performer named Chad Stahelski, with whom he would eventually make a game-chaning franchise-starter action flick called John Wick. Obviously Leitch’s career has grown by leaps and bounds since then, which is why it is so good to hear him still talking humbly about working with Lana Wachowski again, and returning to the franchise that helped kick off his career.

Here’s what Lana Wachowski recently said about the plans for The Matrix 4 that she and her sister Lily have cooked up:

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

The cast includes the returning stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss, with Jada Pinkett Smith also in talks to return as Niobe. New additions include Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick in talks to join Matrix 4 alongside Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. The secrecy about these roles is thick and heavy, though the rumor mill points to Mateen possibly being a young version of Morpheus, while Henwick is said to be “at the forefront” of the film.

The Matrix 4 is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2022.