‘Incredibles 2’ Crosses $1 Billion at the Box Office

Disney Pixar’s superhero sequel, Incredibles 2, has officially crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

According to Variety, the Incredibles 2 total reached $1.005 billion on Tuesday, putting the animated film across the elusive benchmark. This total came from a massive $574 million domestic haul, combined with $430 million internationally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Incredibles 2 is just the 36th movie to ever cross the $1 billion mark at the box office, though it’s the third to do so this year. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War have both reached the total, meaning that all three of the films to pass $1 billion this year came from Disney.

While 35 of other movies have reached $1 billion, only a handful of animated movies have done so. Incredibles 2 is just the seventh animated film to reach the milestone, joining Frozen, Minions, Toy Story 3, Despicable Me 3, Finding Dory, and Zootopia. Of the seven, the only non-Disney films to make the cut were Minions and Despicable Me 3, which were both produced by Illumination.

Perhaps the most impressive feat that Incredibles 2 has reached is its monster performance at the domestic box office. Its $574 million total is the ninth-highest domestic gross in box office history. It’s also the only animated movie to cross $500 million in North America. The next closest film is Finding Dory, which earned $486 million.

The only films with higher domestic totals than Incredibles 2 are, in order, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Titanic, Jurassic World, Marvel’s The Avengers, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Having only been in theaters for a little more than a month, Incredibles 2 will continue to add to its total in the coming weeks. There’s a good chance that the film could move up a couple more spots in the all time box office rankings before all is said and done.

Did you think Incredibles 2 would top $1 billion at the box office? How much do you think it will earn by the time it leaves theaters? Let us know in the comments!