‘Incredibles 2’ First Plot Details Revealed

The Incredible Parr family is heading back to the big screen next summer but it looks as though they will have a new leader taking them into battle.

Along with the first photo from Incredibles 2, EW revealed the first plot details from the highly-anticipated Pixar sequel. In the new film, Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) will be the at the forefront of the adventure while Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) is keeping things closer to home, spending time with the kids at the family’s new headquarters.

Director Brad Bird didn’t say much about the shift in leadership this time around, as he didn’t want to share too many details about the film’s plot. However, he did say that the sequel will pick up right where the first movie ended.

“Incredibles 2 picks up, literally, where the first film left off, with Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl battling The Underminer, while Violet and Dash are stuck with babysitting Jack-Jack. “That’s all we’re saying for now,” Bird continues, “but rest assured, there are a lot more superheroics in store for our ‘family dynamic.’”

Speaking of family dynamic, star Holly Hunter went on to explain how Elastigirl’s role will be expanding in the second adventure.

“Helen’s appetite for adventure comes to the fore,” the Oscar-winning actress said. “Whereas before, she was driven to become Mrs. Incredible out of necessity, where she went into it to save her husband, I think this time she really meets her own ambition head-on. The ambition of being an adventure is something that we get to explore.”

Hunter also explained that Elastigirl would have “a real incredible sense of competitiveness and ambition,” in this film. “She throws down the gauntlet in this one. It’s so much fun to see a woman luxuriating in those two arenas, because women have for so many generations been brought up to not be ambitious or to not be competitive, and it’s fun to see Helen basking in those two arenas in much the same way that we give men license to do.”

The actress gives Bird full credit for writing such an exciting arc for Elastigirl and really bringing her into the spotlight this time around.

“It’s always interesting when you have a storyteller who can take off the way that Brad can, and in a way, I feel that his storytelling abilities acquired a different kind of lift-off with this movie,” she explained. “This time was so much fun because I know Brad so much better, and the way the story unfolded for me in the recording sessions has been kind of stratospheric. Brad’s imagination veers off into intensely funny stuff, and I find that so fresh. And of course, that also includes the character development of Helen throughout this second movie. It just feels really rich, and like… this guy is a true feminist.”

Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15, 2018.