The MCU Villain With the Most Fan Theories Is Rumored for Return in Ghost Rider, & He’ll Finally Make An Impact

It’s been just over a year since this character’s first appearance in one of Marvel’s most divisive series. And it’s thanks to that small, late-in-the-game appearance that an entire generation of Marvel fans has grown up without having any idea that he’s as important to the overall narrative as he is. The fans who have grown up with the comics have long wondered when this decidedly wicked villain would be making his big-screen debut, and now, it finally seems like he’ll be showing up to torture a new hero.

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Mephisto is finally coming to the MCU—at least if you’re willing to believe the report coming from Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus. And, to the rumor’s credit, it does seem to make sense that the King of Hell would finally be showing up in the new Ghost Rider. When asked about what to expect from Ghost Rider, which is set to star Ryan Gosling as Johnny Blaze, Perez said, “It’s really early for any details on the plot. I’ve only heard two things: expect Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto and that he’ll be established by the time we get to his movie. (I.E., he’s been at this Ghost Rider stint for a hot minute).”

Ghost Rider‘s Villains Are Already Being Planned—and There’s a Lot To Look Forward To

Sacha Baron Cohen will reportedly as Mephisto in ‘GHOST RIDER’



(via https://t.co/osxxkNRMhU) pic.twitter.com/J3vSjEh3d5 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 9, 2026

Another fan asked about which villains in particular could be expected from the upcoming Ghost Rider project, and Perez was quick to share his opinion. “Mephisto is definitely at the top of that list. However, if Marvel still wants to maintain parts of their original plans for their Supernatural storylines, I could totally see Lilith and Blackheart being involved here. And it would also give the chance for Mia Goth to debut in the MCU (finally),” he said. There really is no time like the present to lean into new avenues of storytelling and different archetypes of characters, getting some distance between the studio and accusations of being too formulaic.

Mephisto, for those who don’t know, is literally the King of Hell—or what mortals believe to be hell. Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, his primary goal is to enslave as many human souls as possible (though extraterrestrials are not off the table), and he claims to be more powerful than even Dormammu. The last we saw of the infernal villain, he was making a pact with Riri Williams in return for bringing Natalie Washington back to life. And based on everything we know about Ghost Rider, and despite whatever new direction the story may be taken in, it seems that Mephisto will be right at home with Johnny Blaze.