Pixar Artist Reimagines Toy Story’s Woody and Bullseye as ‘The Incredibles 2’ Superheroes

Toy Story‘s Woody is an effective keeper of the peace, but have you ever wondered what he’d look like as a masked crimefighter?

In celebration of The Incredibles 2 being released on home video, Disney and Pixar released a new video reimagining one of their most popular characters as a hero, giving Woody from Toy Story the superhero treatment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ride like the supersonic wind! Meet Woody and Bullseye, reimagined as supers. pic.twitter.com/TQyjRxxn0O — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) October 24, 2018

Woody might do well fighting crime, but it’s best to leave that to the family of professionals. The Incredibles 2 was a huge success for Disney and Pixar, passing the $1 billion mark at the box office before its home video release.

The Incredibles franchise also tackles the superhero genre in a way that isn’t seen in the Marvel and DC Comics movies. And though many are likely clamoring for another sequel, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. It took nearly 14 years between the first two films, and it doesn’t sound like writer and director Brad Bird is eager to tackle another one anytime soon.

Disney swapped the release dates of The Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4, pushing back the latter but making Bird’s film come out a year earlier. That put a strain on the production.

“You couldn’t linger on,” Bird said. “It’s like the episode of I Love Lucy when she’s got the candies piling up on the conveyer belt. This film was like that. They took a year off our schedule, so if an idea didn’t work quickly, you had to just kill the darling and move onto the next. And I killed like a city full of darlings.”

Bird referenced all of the ideas they had to cut in order to meet the release date, but that doesn’t mean won’t get back to the Parr family eventually.

“We storyboarded, and we designed characters, and they’re really good! Some of them were really funny and cool and explored certain things,” the director said.. “You know, you never say never, because there might be an opportunity to use it. Maybe the idea shows up in a different film. There was an idea I had for an animated version of The Spirit that I ended up using in The Iron Giant. You never know how these things are going to get repurposed. There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]… whether it’s another Incredibles film, or something else.”

The Incredibles 2 is now available on Digital HD, and fans can next see Woody in Toy Story 4 when it premieres on June 21, 2019.