Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny Poster Released

Film fans finally got their first look at the latest Indiana Jones movie on Thursday, with The Walt Disney Company championing the film during their panel at Brazil's CCXP convention. A lot of details surrounding the film, from its trailer to even its official title, have remained a mystery — until now. In addition to the long-awaited first trailer for the film, which is fully titled Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, Disney unveiled the first full teaser poster for it. The poster, which you can find below, showcases Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones in silhouette, complete with his iconic hat.

"James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview earlier this year. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

What is Indiana Jones 5 about?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be directed by Logan's James Mangold. Specific plot details are currently unknown at this time. The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore").

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford said of the film in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.