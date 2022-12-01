Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Released

Straight from the Disney panel at CCXP, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company have released the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated Indiana Jones 5! Not only did the first full footage from the sequel get released by the title for the new movie in the series was also confirmed, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the full trailer for Indiana Jones 5 in the player above!

No official synopsis for the movie was revealed by Disney, but the studio confirmed some details includign hte cast. Ford anchors the sequel starring alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"). James Mangold directs and the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams returns once again to compose the score.

Is Indiana Jones 5 the last movie?

It's worth noting that Lucasfilm has not expressly said that the fifth Indiana jones movie is the last in the franchise, but everything that surrounds the movie has largely hinted at it being the final in the series. While introducing the trailer for hte movie at D23 earlier this year, Ford said "This is it, I'm not falling down for you again!" Furthermore, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said as much to Vanity Fair as well, telling them: "We would never make Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford. Having just finished the fifth movie, I can tell you, there wasn't a day I wasn't on set where I wasn't like, 'Yes – this is Indiana Jones.'"

Despite this, word has come that the Indiana Jones franchise may be expanding to television again in a big way. It was previously reported that a Disney+ TV series was in the works as a spinoff of the feature films, with later news revealing that it would follow Abner Ravenwood, Marion Ravenwood's father and Indiana Jones mentor. If the series sees the light of day it would mark the continuation of the series, just in a way that doesn't require Harrison Ford.