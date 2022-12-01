Lucasfilm Reveals Massive Indiana Jones 5 CCXP Promotion

Lucasfilm is getting ready to release the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise and fans couldn't be more excited. Not much is currently known about Indiana Jones 5, but we have seen a bunch of new stills that tease what we can expect from the film. The first official trailer for the sequel is expected imminently and could arrive in the next few weeks, but for now we might have something to hold Indy fans over. CCXP Brazil is holding their annual convention and Lucasfilm is marking their territory with a gigantic Indiana Jones standee. The standee features the film's logo as well as a bunch of rocks.

POPline on Twitter posted the image, which also features standees for Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Mandalorian, as well as some Disney animated feature films. Twitter roughly translates the tweet as follows: "Still at the Disney stand, there are spaces to take pictures of the movie "Indiana Jones 5", the series #TheMandalorian , the live-action #APequenaSereia , and the animations #Elementos and #MundoEstranho! Prepare the smile for the flash! #POPlineNaCCXP22 #CCXP22 @DisneyStudiosBR" You can check out the tweet below.

"I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast," director James Mangold told Empire.

It's in that spirit that the movie opens in 1944, and sees Indy squaring off with Nazis during World War II. Then you smash forward to 25 years later, and a more contemporary look for Indy.

"We fall out, and you find yourself in 1969," Mangold explained. "So that the audience doesn't experience the change between the '40s and '60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days…and then the beginning of now."

"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago'," added Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy. "We're dropping you into an adventure, something Indy is looking for, and instantly you have that feeling, 'I'm in an Indiana Jones movie.'"

The film is being helmed by James Mangold with Harrison Ford returning. Franchise newcomers will include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory). While fans haven't gotten to see much from the movie yet, there have been some exciting set photos of the cast.

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

