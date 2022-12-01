Indiana Jones 5 Title Confirmed

The first official teaser for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film not only brought with it not only our first glimpses at the exciting action in the sequel, but also the confirmation that the film's official title is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This title largely keeps in tradition with the first and fourth films in the series, in which the title character's objective is made clear to be an artifact, but with months to go until the film's release, this title is sure to spark speculation about what the dial of destiny is and the power it possesses. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

Disney describes the new film, "Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel), and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

"Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score."

While it hasn't been explicitly confirmed to be the final film in the franchise, star Ford has previously teased that this film will bring his journey with the character to an end.

At the D23 Expo earlier this year, Ford said, "This is it, I'm not falling down for you again!"

Even though reports claim that a new performer could sport the iconic fedora, Kennedy confirmed to Vanity Fair, "We would never make Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford. Having just finished the fifth movie, I can tell you, there wasn't a day I wasn't on set where I wasn't like, 'Yes -- this is Indiana Jones.'"

Stay tuned for details on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny before it hits theaters on June 30, 2023.

