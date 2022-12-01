First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts

After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below

Indiana Jones 5 will see the return of Harrison Ford to his iconic character once again, but flanking him will seemingly be a cast of all-new characters. Confirmed to appear in the movie are the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Doctor Strange), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Westworld), Boyd Holbrook (Logan, The Predator), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro), and Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger). At least one familiar face will return however with John Rhys-Davies set to appear as Sallah once again. For the first time in franchise history the film also won't be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan and Ford v Ferrari's James Mangold stepping behind the camera for the new sequel.

A sizzle reel opens Disney’s #CCXP panel with the first footage from ‘INDIANA JONES 5’. pic.twitter.com/k11K2WovRd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 1, 2022

Is Indiana Jones 5 the last movie?

It's worth noting that Lucasfilm has not expressly said that the fifth Indiana jones movie is the last in the franchise, but everything that surrounds the movie has largely hinted at it being the final in the series. While introducing the trailer for hte movie at D23 earlier this year, Ford said "This is it, I'm not falling down for you again!" Furthermore, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said as much to Vanity Fair as well, telling them: "We would never make Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford. Having just finished the fifth movie, I can tell you, there wasn't a day I wasn't on set where I wasn't like, 'Yes – this is Indiana Jones.'"

Despite this, word has come that the Indiana Jones franchise may be expanding to television again in a big way. It was previously reported that a Disney+ TV series was in the works as a spinoff of the feature films, with later news revealing that it would follow Abner Ravenwood, Marion Ravenwood's father and Indiana Jones mentor. If the series sees the light of day it would mark the continuation of the series, just in a way that doesn't require Harrison Ford.