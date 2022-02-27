Indiana Jones 5 Wraps Filming

Indiana Jones 5 has wrapped filming. Producer Frank Marshall revealed the news with a photo of his hat from the set posted to Twitter, tweeting “That’s a wrap.” Fans have known that the film was nearing the end of production for a while now, and it seems that principal photography is now done. Logan director James Mangold directs the fifth Indiana Jones film, with Harrison Ford returning as the adventurous archaeologist. If this turns out to be Ford’s last outing as Jones, which seems likely, that draws a thematic line between Indiana Jones 5 and Logan, which ended the story of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Mangold is aware of the parallel.

“Like in all my work, I’m always trying to find an emotional center to operate from,” Mangold told ComicBook.com. “I think the most important thing is, in an age when franchises have become a commodity, that serving the same thing again. At least for me, in the dances I’ve had with any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it. Meaning, it makes an audience wish that they just had the first one over again. So you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered. And to use Logan as an example of that, when you’re dealing in a world of a very pressured franchise.”

https://twitter.com/ledoctor/status/1497938867026022406?s=21

Mangold signed on to direct the still-untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie after Steven Spielberg, who directed the previous four Indiana Jones movies, dropped out. “I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” Mangold said in a statement he first came aboard the project. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Spielberg and Indiana Jones co-creator George Lucas are executive producers. Along with Ford, the film stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas. Almost nothing is known about the plot at this point — we still don’t even have a title — but we do know that Indiana Jones will once again be trading blows with Nazis.

Indiana Jones 5 opens in theaters on June 30, 2023,