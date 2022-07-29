Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos Confirm the Film's Villains

✖

Filming is underway on the highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5 movie from Lucasfilm and a number of photos from the set have already started to pop up online. Images of star Harrison Ford have previously appeared, plus shots of stuntmen in Ford masks, and now another has arrived that offers a hint at the villlainy he's facing. Digital Spy first noticed the video full of images and the contents shouldn't surprise fans of the series, as, yes, Nazis, will play a part in the film. You can find the video featuring the images (a train with a Nazi emblem is clearly visible) below.

One thing that is perhaps worth noting is that many have theorized the film's opening will be a flashback sequence to the 1930s/1940s. Photos of Ford on set with dots on his face have prompted speculation that he's being digitally de-aged for the film, at least part of it. It would perhaps make sense for the new film to open with a flashback scene (something it previously did in 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade when a young River Phoenix played a young Henry Jones jr.) to a point when the Nazis were an active group, perhaps setting up their return in the larger narrative.

2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was set in 1957, meaning if the fifth film were to be primarily set later it would likely be in the 1960s or even later if they're accounting the 14 year difference between the fourth and fifth film.

Joining Harrison Ford in the series are confirmed cast members Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. Recent photos also revealed that actor Toby Jones will appear in the film, showing up alongside Ford in the images. Coincidentally both Kretschmann and Jones have previously played Nazis in the MCU, albeit the sanitized version labeled "HYDRA."

Indiana Jones 5 will be directed by James Mangold from a script he wrote with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, the film will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip without franchise creators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. That said, he's still committed.

"I don’t really want to give (the audience) what they want to see," Ford explained to Hey U Guys. "I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.