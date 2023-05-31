When Indiana Jones rode off into the sunset in 1989's Last Crusade, it wouldn't be the last time audiences saw the whip-wielding archaeologist adventurer. Harrison Ford went on to reprise the role in 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and — 15 years later — returns for his fifth and final Indy film in this summer's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. There will be old friends and foes alike in the globe-trotting adventure that starts in 1944 (with a digitally de-aged Ford) before jumping to 1969, where a search for the titular McGuffin — "a dial that could change the course of history" — sees Indiana Jones set off on his final adventure.

Joining Dr. Jones in this last outing is his grifting goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge); Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen); boat captain Renaldo (Antonio Banderas); Helena's teen sidekick, Teddy (Ethann Isidore); US government Agent Mason (Shaunette Renée Wilson); and Indy's old ally and Helena's father, Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), who was obsessed with the Dial of Destiny.

Disney and Lucasfilm have released new character posters from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which you can see below before the movie hits theaters on June 30th.