Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Featurette Explores Indy's Last Adventure

The upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be the final adventure for the titular archaeologist, wrapping up a journey that kicked off back in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, with a new featurette for the upcoming film reflecting on the character's sendoff. The featurette includes interviews with members of the cast and crew, with them emphasizing how, rather than trying to find a way to give Indiana the next chapter in a saga, the film was approached as being the final chapter in his saga. You can check out the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny featurette below before it hits theaters on June 30th.

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel), and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score.

While both star Ford and composer Williams have been involved in the franchise for more than 40 years, Dial of Destiny marks the first entry into the series that wasn't directed by Spielberg. For audiences who might have been apprehensive about how newcomer Mangold handled the material, Spielberg himself previously shared how shocked he was that he wasn't the only one capable of bringing such an adventure to life.

"I just had that experience two nights ago," Spielberg said at the Time 100 Summit last month when asked about the experience of watching an Indiana Jones movie that he didn't personally direct. "Bob Iger had a screening for a lot of the Disney executives and I came to the screening along with the director James Mangold. Everybody loved the movie. It's really, really a good Indiana Jones film. I'm really proud of what Jim has done with it."

He added, "When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, 'Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.'"

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30th.

