First Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Clip Features a Heart-Pumping Chase

Most audiences will have to wait until the end of June to see Indiana Jones return to the big screen, but with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the event's website has made the first clip from the upcoming adventure available. While we might not have the complete context for this clip, it offers a hint of the action in store for audiences that will feel reminiscent of some of the franchise's best car chases, especially of those scenes in the original Raiders of the Lost Ark. Check out the first clip from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below before it lands in theaters on June 30th.

Starring alongside Harrison Ford in his final outing as the hero are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel), and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

For those audiences who feel this clip is familiar to previous films in the franchise, you're not alone, as director of the previous four films Spielberg reflected on having a similar experience when he first saw the completed movie.

"I just had that experience two nights ago," Spielberg said at the Time 100 Summit last month when asked about the experience of watching an Indiana Jones movie that he didn't personally direct. "Bob Iger had a screening for a lot of the Disney executives and I came to the screening along with the director James Mangold. Everybody loved the movie. It's really, really a good Indiana Jones film. I'm really proud of what Jim has done with it."

He added, "When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, 'Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.'"

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny lands in theaters on June 30th.

