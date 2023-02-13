Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer Released for Super Bowl 2023

One of the biggest cinematic events of 2023 will be Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, so it's no surprise that audiences got their first look at an all-new trailer for the film during one of the year's most anticipated sporting events. During Super Bowl LVII, Disney and Lucasfilm released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel, shedding new insight into what audiences can expect from the adventure. While the first footage of the film gave us a good idea of the overall tone of the experience, this new look offers new details about the actual plot. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny lands in theaters on June 30th.

The new film sees the return of Harrison Ford as the iconic hero, marking his fifth outing as the fedora-wearing archaeologist. Joining him in the movie are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel), and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Keeping in tradition with the previous films in the series, the new film will open with an exciting sequence showcasing Indiana's physical resiliency, which includes de-aging Ford a few decades as opposed to enlisting another performer to play a younger version of the explorer. Director James Mangold previously offered hints at the major themes and setting of Dial of Destiny.

"I mean, 1969 is the beginning of now, really, in terms of technology and the space race," the director detailed to Entertainment Weekly. "So, you have Cold Wars, nuclear power, intrigue, the lack of clear good guys and bad guys. In the same way, you have to be really considerate about how you try and transpose a fairly simplistic kind of black-hat, white-hat sensibility into a period that is more complicated. We try to exploit that by jumping forward into 1969 to a hero who is used to a black and white world, [but finds himself] in a world that has gone gray."

Stay tuned for details on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny before the movie lands in theaters on June 30th.

