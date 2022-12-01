Indiana Jones Fans "Blown Away" by Digitally De-Aged Harrison Ford in New Trailer

By Kofi Outlaw

The first trailer for Indiana Jones 5 is now out, revealing the official title to be Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Indiana Jones 5's story will visit an era of time that required franchise star Harrison Ford to appear  in certain scenes as a younger version of himself, through the magic of CGI de-aging. It is a technique that more and more franchises have leaned on to help deliver big nostalgia payoffs for fans, but it can also be very hit or miss, depending on the actor, role, and production quality of the work. 

So far, though, it seems that fans are thoroughly impressed with the job director James Mangold and the digital wizards at Industrial Light and Magic have done de-aging Harrison Ford using new software tech. Not a bad start to promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Blown Away!

These side-by-side shots show that director James Mangold is topping his own work in Logan (with its de-aged Hugh Jackman clone) with Idiana Jones 5.

Even Better In Motion

Hi-res still images invite a lot more scrutiny. The real test of a movie is how the picture looks in motion. In this case? Pretty spectacular.

Best I've Seen (So Far)

Between Indiana Jones 5 and Avatar: The Way of Water, Disney is getting awfully close to not even needing live actors anymore!

See It All Together

Here are samples of aged Ford, de-aged Ford, and airbrushed Ford, from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

P E R F E C T I O N

This does look spectacularly good.

How Old is OLD?

Remember the easy days when all an actor needed was a silly wig and some extra layers of makeup to play a younger adult version of themselves?

So Good It Could Be Unused Footage

It may not be this user, but some people out here are genuinely getting fooled out here thinking these are previously unseen scenes from the older Indiana Jones movies.

That Valley Is Still A Little Uncanny

At the end of the day, there is still a tiny big of psychological disturbance from seeing an actor digitally de-aged in this way. But the gap is closing, quickly.

