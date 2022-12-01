Indiana Jones Fans "Blown Away" by Digitally De-Aged Harrison Ford in New Trailer
The first trailer for Indiana Jones 5 is now out, revealing the official title to be Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Indiana Jones 5's story will visit an era of time that required franchise star Harrison Ford to appear in certain scenes as a younger version of himself, through the magic of CGI de-aging. It is a technique that more and more franchises have leaned on to help deliver big nostalgia payoffs for fans, but it can also be very hit or miss, depending on the actor, role, and production quality of the work.
So far, though, it seems that fans are thoroughly impressed with the job director James Mangold and the digital wizards at Industrial Light and Magic have done de-aging Harrison Ford using new software tech. Not a bad start to promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny!
Blown Away!
Even though it’s just two brief shots, de-aged Harrison Ford is uncanny. You cannot tell me these aren’t shots from a previously unreleased Indiana Jones film. Absolutely blown away pic.twitter.com/3m5pOafyYS— anna marenghi ✨ (@FutureContact_) December 1, 2022
These side-by-side shots show that director James Mangold is topping his own work in Logan (with its de-aged Hugh Jackman clone) with Idiana Jones 5.
Even Better In Motion
De-aged Harrison Ford 👀 pic.twitter.com/M0CvqHrUz7— Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 1, 2022
Hi-res still images invite a lot more scrutiny. The real test of a movie is how the picture looks in motion. In this case? Pretty spectacular.
Best I've Seen (So Far)
The De-Aged Technology On Harrison Ford Is The Best I’ve Seen Used So Far. Incredible. #IndianaJones pic.twitter.com/5vah0JnCq6— TheTruth"Intro King"31 (@Truth31The) December 1, 2022
Between Indiana Jones 5 and Avatar: The Way of Water, Disney is getting awfully close to not even needing live actors anymore!
See It All Together
We get the first teaser trailer, title, poster with release of June 30 and a de-aged Harrison Ford in #IndianaJonesandtheDialofDestiny at the #CCXP22 pic.twitter.com/VdageOMQ80— Scene N Nerd Podcast 🏳️🌈 (@SceneNNerd) December 1, 2022
Here are samples of aged Ford, de-aged Ford, and airbrushed Ford, from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
P E R F E C T I O N
That de-aged Harrison Ford looks fuckin perfect holy shit https://t.co/oTg2HU9ibL— Novo (@SethNovotny) December 1, 2022
This does look spectacularly good.
How Old is OLD?
I love how they de-aged Harrison Ford for the new Indiana Jones movie because they want him to be old but not *that* old 😂— Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) December 1, 2022
Remember the easy days when all an actor needed was a silly wig and some extra layers of makeup to play a younger adult version of themselves?
So Good It Could Be Unused Footage
It may not be this user, but some people out here are genuinely getting fooled out here thinking these are previously unseen scenes from the older Indiana Jones movies.
That Valley Is Still A Little Uncanny
seeing a de-aged harrison ford in the indiana jones trailer pic.twitter.com/87DhN8fvCT— miriam (@m1riamh) December 1, 2022
At the end of the day, there is still a tiny big of psychological disturbance from seeing an actor digitally de-aged in this way. But the gap is closing, quickly.