Indiana Jones Fans "Blown Away" by Digitally De-Aged Harrison Ford in New Trailer

The first trailer for Indiana Jones 5 is now out, revealing the official title to be Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Indiana Jones 5's story will visit an era of time that required franchise star Harrison Ford to appear in certain scenes as a younger version of himself, through the magic of CGI de-aging. It is a technique that more and more franchises have leaned on to help deliver big nostalgia payoffs for fans, but it can also be very hit or miss, depending on the actor, role, and production quality of the work.

So far, though, it seems that fans are thoroughly impressed with the job director James Mangold and the digital wizards at Industrial Light and Magic have done de-aging Harrison Ford using new software tech. Not a bad start to promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny!