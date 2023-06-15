Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Reactions Are Mixed
Is the final Indiana Jones adventure destined for fortune and glory? After screening at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny held its U.S. premiere on Wednesday night in Hollywood — and the first reactions from press in attendance are rolling out online like a booby-trapped boulder. With attendees taking to social media to share their thoughts about the fifth and final Indiana Jones movie, is it a fitting ride into the sunset for Harrison Ford's archaeologist adventurer? Or another Kingdom of the Crystal Skull? Reactions seem to be all over the place.
It's "underwhelming," writes Forbes' Simon Thompson. "It lacks the magic, energy and excitement of previous entries, especially the first three films, and largely feels somewhat pedestrian. It's a journey rather than an adventure and the third act reveal is sadly a dud." Den of Geek's Don Kaye calls Dial of Destiny "a crashing bore," with a "dull, nonsensical story, brutal pacing and zero interesting characters."
There's "a little drag," writes IGN's Kim Horcher, " but the fun of adventure is totally there." In another counterpoint, Nerdist's Lee Travis offers that the fifth Indiana Jones movie is "a solid entry" in the long-running franchise and "very much enjoyed," even if overlong.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, from Oscar-nominated Logan and Ford v Ferrari filmmaker James Mangold, is described by Disney's Lucasfilm as "a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure" that sees the soon-to-retire Indy on a race against time to retrieve the Antikythera — a dial that could "change the course of history." The logline: "Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn't fall into the wrong hands."
Starring alongside Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Antonio Banderas (Uncharted), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger), and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).
Franchise stewards George Lucas and Steven Spielberg serve as executive producers on the new movie from producers Kathleen Kennedy (Star Wars: The Mandalorian), Frank Marshall (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Simon Emanuel (The Batman). John Williams, who scored every Indy movie since Raiders in 1981, returned to compose the score.
"Which kind of Indiana Jones are we going to come upon? My hope — because the tone of Indiana Jones movies in the past is so wild and zig-zaggy and almost changing and shifting even with the same film — is [that] it was to give the audience that roller coaster ride," Mangold told ComicBook. "For instance, the first almost 25 minutes of [Dial of Destiny] is in the 1940s and our best effort to make a new old Indiana Jones movie and give you a blast of what it is you probably miss about those pictures. And then to drop off a cliff and land in the late '60s and find Indy in his seventies in a different situation."
Discover Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30th, and see reactions below:
From @JoeyPaur
prevnext
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was one hell of a wild and adventurous ride! It was an absolute blast! pic.twitter.com/5QwrtoPYi2— ＪO ΞＹＰΛＵＲ (@JoeyPaur) June 15, 2023
From @ReelJeffEwing
prevnext
#IndianaJones is firmly in the middle of the Jones pack for me. It’s on target with its core themes but lacks the surprise and magic of IJ at its best. There are key elements that fundamentally don’t work in terms of plot logic. Still, fun to see Ford punch Nazis again. pic.twitter.com/FpPgkiAZEs— Jeff Ewing 🎬 (@ReelJeffEwing) June 15, 2023
From @Lulamaybelle
prevnext
#IndianaJones And The Dial of Destiny STINKS. Follows a Marvel-ish pattern of chasing the MacGuffin’s pieces (that form a powerful do-hickey) down. In between, layers in poor character development & no thrill of exploration until it’s way too late. Poor pacing makes it a bore. pic.twitter.com/X4koFQp3k0— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 15, 2023
From @LeeTravis_
prevnext
#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny is a solid entry in the franchise. Don’t let the initial festival reviews scare you away from this film.
Too much de-aging used (less is more) and the runtime needs to be trimmed. But overall, very much enjoyed. pic.twitter.com/ePMYzUSn1i— Lee Travis (@LeeTravis_) June 15, 2023
From @ShowbizSimon
prevnext
#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny is underwhelming. It lacks the magic, energy and excitement of previous entries, especially the first three films, and largely feels somewhat pedestrian. It’s a journey rather than an adventure and the third act reveal is sadly a dud. Meh. pic.twitter.com/28frXxo4p9— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 15, 2023
From @JohnnyHoey
prevnext
#IndianaJones and the #DialofDestiny is a beautifully shot pulpy adventure like RAIDERS w/ the heart, humor, and challenge of belief of LAST CRUSADE. A fitting entry and ending to the franchise. Fans of Indy will enjoy the ride. I look forward to seeing it again. This baby moves! pic.twitter.com/02TK0qihBz— John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) June 15, 2023
From @kimscorcher
prevnext
Just got out of #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny. I was worried based on some of the stuff I read, but I ended up liking it and had a great time! There was a little drag, but the fun of adventure is totally there and love the new characters. 3rd best Indy movie overall🧭🚫🐍— Kim Horcher (@kimscorcher) June 15, 2023
From @PacManNR7
prevnext
#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny may not live up to the level of the trilogy but the spirit of adventure of those films is felt throughout. It was a total blast and I can't wait to see it again. This is the true 4th movie of the franchise (sorry, not sorry to Crystal Skull) pic.twitter.com/Sw0XJBY0N6— Mark Pacis (insert fake checkmark here) (@PacManNR7) June 15, 2023
From @donkaye
prevnext
Sorry to report that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a crashing bore. Dull, nonsensical story, brutal pacing and zero interesting characters. The score was great and the picture looked sharp but this is a major disappointment.— Don Kaye (@donkaye) June 15, 2023
From @AndrewJ626
prev
I have so many thoughts but straight up, we need to stop lying to ourselves about de-aging looking perfect or seamless. We really need to give this up because it kicks off #IndianaJones with slight push instead of a hoorah.— Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) June 15, 2023