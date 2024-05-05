Bernard Hill, Lord of the Rings and Titanic Star, Dies at 79

Today, the movie industry is mourning the loss of an impeccable talent. Bernard Hill has passed away at age 79. The BBC confirmed the actor's passing with agent Lou Coulson as Hill died early Sunday morning.

For those unfamiliar with Hill by name, you will know his face. The actor has been in a great many roles, but their work in the industry began in the 1970s. Hill enjoyed their first breakout role in Boys from the Blackstuff as the actor portrayed Yosser Hughes. During the show's run, Yosser became a fan-fave character as they showed the highs and lows of unemployment in Liverpool. And from there, Hill's career continued to rise.

Most notable, Hill played two major roles in James Cameron's Titanic as well as Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In the former, Hill played Captain Edward Smith who oversaw the tragic maiden voyage of the Titanic. As for The Lord of the Rings, the actor played the King of Rohan, Theoden.

As for his other works, Hill earned praised in True Crime as he played Luther Plunkitt in the Clint Eastwood film. Most recently, the actor starred in the film Forever Now as Oscar Smith which added another line to his lengthy filmography. In fact, the BBC reports Hill was expected to star in The Responder season two opposite Martin Freeman before his death.

Noting the loss, BBC Drama director Lindsay Salt spoke on behalf of the network regarding Hill's legacy on films. "Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent. From Boys from the Blackstuff, to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honoured to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time."

Our thoughts are with Hill's loved ones during this difficult time.