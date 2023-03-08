Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Rating Revealed

Moviegoers are preparing for an adventure at the multiplex this summer, with the debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The film will be the latest (and possibly final) big-screen outing of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), and its existing footage has left fans feeling downright hyped. On Wednesday, the latest update surrounding Dial of Destiny arrived, with the MPAA revealing that the film has been officially rated PG-13. According to their classification, Dial of Destiny's rating is due to "sequences of violence and action, language and smoking."

While this rating might be unsurprising in the current blockbuster space, it is an interesting bit of kismet for the Indiana Jones franchise, as the surprising content of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was one of the lynchpins that led to the creation of the PG-13 rating in 1984.

What is Indiana Jones 5 about?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be directed by Logan's James Mangold. Specific plot details are currently unknown at this time. The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore").

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford said of the film in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is set to be released in theaters on June 30th..