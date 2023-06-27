New Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Featurette Highlights Harrison Ford's Stunts

Dating all the way back to the franchise's inception with Raiders of the Lost Ark, impressive stunts and exciting action have been key components of the Indiana Jones series, with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny being no exception. After more than 40 years in the franchise, Harrison Ford returns to the role for his character's final adventure, which doesn't skimp on the physicality of the journey, with an all-new featurette highlighting Ford's willingness to throw himself into the high-octane elements of the final film in the series. Check out the featurette below before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny lands in theaters on June 30th.

While Ford was no stranger to physically embodying the archaeologist, the upcoming sequel breaks new ground in some respects, which includes an opening prologue in which Ford has been de-aged by decades. The actor previously addresses how his sprawling tenure with Lucasfilm made such an effect possible.

"It is 40-year-old Harrison Ford, and that's why it looks so good," Ford detailed to CNN. "I've been working for Lucasfilm most of my adult life. Every frame of the film[s] … that we've made together … could be mined with, here we go again, artificial intelligence. And they could find the right angle, the right light, so that it's my mouth, my eyes, my face, married. It's not photoshopped or anything. It doesn't look that way. It's real."

The first three films in the series embraced traditional filmmaking methods and relied on practical effects to embody their ambitious storylines, but Dial of Destiny embraces advancements in visual effects to make all-new opportunities possible. Despite the embrace of new technologies sometimes seeing pushback among audiences, Ford expressed his excitement over these tools.

"I think it's not a question of the technology, it's how you use it," Ford pointed out. "I mean, we have the capacity to generate more enemies than anyone would ever face before. More airplanes in the sky than anyone would ever see. But what happens is you lose human scale. And if you lose that, you lose the audience's ability to experience, consistent with the characters, the story that you're telling. It's too easy."

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

