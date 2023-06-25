Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Addresses Use of Visual Effects and AI in New Movies

The usage of artificial intelligence and visual effects is at the forefront of many conversations in Hollywood. The topic has found itself at the root of ongoing disputes between guilds and studios, and Marvel's recent usage of AI has sent shockwaves across social media. When it comes to Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford, the actor thinks there's a time and place for it all.

"When it's helpful, I'm happy to have it, and when it's not, I'm disappointed that we've chosen to use it," Ford said in the latest episode of Chris Wallace's Who's talking to Chris Wallace?.

That's when Ford revealed he's all for the technology, but only if it is used properly.

"I think it's not a question of the technology, it's how you use it," he continued. "I mean, we have the capacity to generate more enemies than anyone would ever face before. More airplanes in the sky than anyone would ever see. But what happens is you lose human scale. And if you lose that, you lose the audience's ability to experience, consistent with the characters, the story that you're telling. It's too easy."

Visual effects were heavily used in Ford's latest project, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In the film, Harrison, 80, has been deaged to 40-years-old in certain sequences.

"It is 40-year-old Harrison Ford, and that's why it looks so good," Ford continued. "I've been working for LucasFilm most of my adult life. Every frame of the film[s] … that we've made together … could be mined with, here we go again, artificial intelligence. And they could find the right angle, the right light, so that it's my mouth, my eyes, my face, married. It's not photoshopped or anything. It doesn't look that way. It's real."

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.