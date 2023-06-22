Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Harrison Ford Explains Why It Took 15 Years To Make Fifth Installment

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally being released this month, and it will mark the first time in 15 years Harrison Ford has played the titular hero. The actor first took on the part of Indy in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 and went on to play him in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. During a recent chat with Digital Spy, Ford explained why they waited so long to make the fifth installment.

"Well, it wasn't as though we sat around for ten years waiting to come up with an idea," Ford explained. "When we finished the last film, I don't think anybody thought about going and doing another film for some time." Ford revealed "there were some interesting ideas that were floated" for a fifth movie, but they "didn't quite gel over a period of time."

"And then we found an idea, and a script, and a strong story that we wanted to tell," Ford added, saying he was "very happy" with Dial of Destiny's story. "We're coming to the end of Indiana Jones's time on the planet, and I wanted to see a conclusion of his story that accommodated the reality of his age, and what that effect has on this person that we've come to know over the years."

"The feeling I had is the feeling you have when you've made something, and you can look at it, or you can remember having made it, the satisfaction of putting work in, and getting something worthy out of it," Ford explained, adding that the story has "concluded in a way that really felt satisfying to me." He continued, "It is my hope that others find it as satisfying as I did."

Harrison Ford on Retiring:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may be Ford's final outing as Indiana Jones, but the actor has no plans to retire. "I don't [plan to retire]. I don't do well when I don't have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones. I want to be helpful," Ford said while appearing on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

It's no surprise to hear Ford doesn't plan on retiring considering he's taking over as Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is currently filming Captain America: Brave New World, and while many suspect he will be turning into Red Hulk during the film, Ford claims he doesn't know anything about it.

"What is the Red Hulk?" Ford asked ComicBook.com during a recent chat in support of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character's history. When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk's first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that "it may or it may not" be included.

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.