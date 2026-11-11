Indiana Jones Star Blasts Dial of Destiny as “A Disappointing Film” And His Reasons Are Right

You don’t have to dislike Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to acknowledge that some of the criticisms have a point. Actor John Rhys-Davies, who got to give his franchise character of Sallah one last hurrah, is certainly entitled to his opinion, from a unique vantage point. Davies appeared previously in both Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, not to mention the “Temple of the Forbidden Eye” ride at Disneyland. Recurring characters in this franchise are rare, and in Rhys-Davies’ opinion, not valued enough.

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Speaking to Off/Frame, Rhys-Davies said, “I’ll be honest with you; I was very disappointed,” when asked about Dial of Destiny. Some of it was personal, as they trimmed down his scenes. But he has a point with the rest of it: the movie was about nostalgia and regret, but instead of bringing back characters the audience had a history with, it introduced new characters from Indy’s past that we had never seen. The actors and the audience had to connect to entirely new bits of backstory rather than bringing it from prior installments. Check out the video here:

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Nostalgia-Casting for Indiana Jones has Some Practical Issues

IMAGE COURTESY OF LUCASFILM

Rhys-Davies is right that it’s weird for someone like Antonio Banderas to show up as Renaldo, an “old friend” we’ve never seen before. The problem is that nostalgia-casting for Indiana Jones faces some practical challenges. Sean Connery, John Hurt, and Denholm Elliott are dead. Kate Capshaw is mostly retired from acting. Fred Sorenson, who played Indy’s pilot Jock in Raiders, is an actual pilot and was never really an actor. Shia LaBeouf has become toxic, and his character’s offscreen death gives Dial of Destiny more poignancy.

Ke Huy Quan is available and willing, but a Short Round return probably crashed into the idea that Indy needs a “leading lady,” who has to be young enough to do action without being an inappropriate love interest for an octogenarian. Thus, a retconned goddaughter, who also fills the Short Round role. Karen Allen, of course, does return at the end.

This isn’t unrealistic, necessarily — most people who reach the age of 80 find that their best friends are dead. And some people whom we’ve long lost touch with come back into our lives at odd times. Could Sallah have done more? Well, Rhys-Davies was 80 at the time, and clearly more frail than Harrison Ford, so being a driver suited him. He was hardly going to be part of the deep-sea diving sequence. Besides, Sallah was always best at avoiding danger.

Sallah got a decent goodbye, and is, indeed, essential to bringing built-in nostalgia to the story, which he correctly notes none of the other co-stars (besides Allen) could. All the old Nazis whom Indy punched were killed, so bringing back first-generation Nazis at all in a 1969-set movie was arguably a nostalgia play too. That said, Short Round could have had Renaldo’s role, but maybe when Antonio Banderas asks to be in your IP, it’s too hard to say no. As Rhys-Davies admits, he’s an amazing actor, even if he’s wrong for this nostalgia play. Plus, he dies, and everyone wants Shorty to live.

What do you think — is there more that Dial of Destiny could have done to invoke actual nostalgia, rather than newly created backstory? Your thoughts belong in a museum! Which, in this case, is our comments section.