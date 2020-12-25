Shia LaBeouf Was Reportedly Up For Marvel Superhero Role

✖

In a major story about the current implosion of actor Shia LaBeouf’s career, Variety has extensive breakdowns of the latest allegations against the actor. LaBeouf was in the midst of a career resurgence which has come crashing down following the announcement that his former girlfriend FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against him, alleging sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. Before this news became public however, LaBeouf was coming off critically acclaimed turns in films following years where he was thought of as unhirable. What also comes up in the piece though is that Hollywood studios were in the midst of considering hiring him for parts as well

The trade notes in one section that "Marvel was even eying LaBeouf for a superhero role," with sources telling them that there was initial interest from Marvel about him in a part, which isn't specified, but that a meeting between Marvel and LaBeouf never took place. It's unclear if news of the current allegations against LaBeouf made their way to Marvel and that was why no meeting was pursued.

Variety also doesn't mention which specific part from the House of Ideas they may have been thinking of speaking with LaBeouf about, but considering the amount of roles they've cast this year alone it could have been any number of parts, with many theorizing that it could have been Moon Knight (now set to be played by Oscar Isaac).

Fans may also recall that LaBeouf had been up for a part in David Ayer's Suicide Squad movie as well, but this new report from Variety reveals that the studio was the reason that didn't happen. LaBeouf and Ayer had previously worked together on the tank drama Fury and collaborated again recently on film The Tax Collector, which was another allegation at the center of FKA twig's lawsuit where she alleged that while he was filming the movie and "in character" he would shoot stray dogs in Los Angeles.

Recently LaBeouf had been tapped to star in the upcoming thriller film Don’t Worry Darling from actress turned director Olivia Wilde, marking her second movie as director following Booksmart. The trade reports that Wilde fired LaBeouf from the film even before shooting had taken place, noting that he "displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew." Former One Direction member Harry Styles replaced LaBeouf in the film.

LaBeouf will next be seen in the Netflix original feature film Pieces of a Woman, which will debut in select theaters on December 30 and will appear on the streaming service on January 7. The actor's name has been scrubbed from Netflix's For Your Consideration campaign for the film after the recent allegations.

Variety further notes that LaBeouf had previously been approved to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sometime in 2021, but that no date for his ceremony had been set. It remains to be seen if that will even go through in the end.

(H/T The Direct)

(Cover Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)