Indiana Jones Star Harrison Ford Hilariously Drags His Iconic Look: “What Am I Gonna Do With a F-cking Whip?”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters, and it marks the fifth time Harrison Ford has played the titular hero. The actor has said this will be the last time he dons the hat and whip, so it’s no surprise he’s been reflecting on his time making the other films. In a video for GQ, Ford watched the opening scene of Raiders of the Lost Ark, and he had some hilarious things to say about his iconic costume.

“It was presented to me as [an] aspect of character in the first film,” Ford explained. “My questions about it were many … Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn’t it hot here? Why am I carrying a whip? What am I gonna do with a f*cking whip? Are you gonna whip people?” Ford recalled. During the interview, Ford also addressed the old rumor that he stapled his Indy hat to his forehead while making Raiders of the Lost Ark. “I still have the [scar], see it?” he shared. “You do what you need to do.”

Harrison Ford on Retiring:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may be Ford’s final outing as Indiana Jones, but the actor has no plans to retire. “I don’t [plan to retire]. I don’t do well when I don’t have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my jones. I want to be helpful,” Ford said while appearing on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?

It’s no surprise to hear Ford doesn’t plan on retiring considering he’s taking over as Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is currently filming Captain America: Brave New World, and while many suspect he will be turning into Red Hulk during the film, Ford claims he doesn’t know anything about it.

“What is the Red Hulk?” Ford asked ComicBook.com during a recent chat in support of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character’s history. When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk’s first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that “it may or it may not” be included.

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

