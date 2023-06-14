Indiana Jones Star Harrison Ford Reflects on Raiders of the Lost Ark's Release (Exclusive)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is being released this month, and this week marked 42 years since Raiders of the Lost Ark hit theaters. Since the original Indy film, Harrison Ford went on to play the iconic archeologist in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Ford has said that the new film will likely be his last time donning the hat and whip, but the star seems to enjoy reflecting on his time making the beloved films. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Ford on the anniversary of Raiders, and we asked if he remembered the reaction to the original Indy film.

"I don't remember what people thought. I do remember what I thought," Ford shared. "I remember that there was that pleasure. There was pleasure. There was laughter, there was popcorn being sold and people were happy and families were going. I was very excited."

Harrison Ford on De-Ageing Indiana Jones:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to feature a de-aged Harrison Ford in the opening sequence. When the trailer for the fifth movie was released, fans were pleasantly surprised by how good the de-aging looked. During a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ford explained how they de-aged him for the film.

"That is my actual face. At that age," Ford shared. "They have this artificial intelligence program. It can go through every foot of film Lucasfilm owns, because I did a bunch of movies for them. They have all this footage, including film that wasn't printed ... They could mine it from where the light is coming from, the expression. But that's my actual face. I put little dots on my face and I say the words and they make it. It's fantastic."

"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago,'" Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy previously told Empire. "We're dropping you into an adventure, something Indy is looking for, and instantly you have that feeling, 'I'm in an Indiana Jones movie.'"

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

