Infamous Wicked Deleted Scene Cut From Both Movies Finally Releases Online

Wicked: For Good successfully brought the whirlwind story of Elphaba and Glinda to a close, and soon, fans will have the chance to watch the film as many times as they wish on home video. That home video release is also notable for another key reason, as it will finally allow fans to see a much-discussed but never-seen scene from the film, and fans can actually watch it right now in a newly released clip.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene in question is a sequence that showcases the friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), Glinda (Ariana Grande), Nessa (Marissa Bode), Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), and Boq (Ethan Slater), and it’s been discussed by Bode and director Jon M. Chu. As you can see in the video below, you can now watch it in its entirety (via EW), and fans are discussing all aspects of it, including Boq and Fiero’s shirtless scene that never made it to the film.

Rejoicify! Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater show off their fit physiques in this deleted scene (the much-hyped friendship montage featuring Ariana Grande's Glinda, Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Marissa Bode's Nessa Rose) from 'Wicked: For Good,' available to rent or buy to watch at… pic.twitter.com/Dix0qRlBRC — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 26, 2025

Wicked Director Reveals Why Friendship Montage Scene Didn’t Make The Cut

The scene was made to showcase the friendship between everyone, which makes sense since everything goes haywire once the sequel really gets underway, so this would only help cement their previous relationships before the falling out. In an interview with Billboard, Chu revealed that he actually shot the scene for the first Wicked, and he didn’t reveal what it was because he thought about using it in Wicked: For Good.

“I might use it in another movie. I have another movie to go!” Chu said. “There’s certain footage that I can’t release because I don’t know if I’m going to use it yet,” and then added that “he’d “consider it.”

Bode also mentioned the scene in an interview, and she even mentioned details about the scene, including Boq and Fiyero’s unexpected competition. “It’s like this more montage-y scene. It’s very silly, very goofy, very youth. There’s a multitude of things going on because it is a montage scene of having fun in the forest, randomly Boq and Fiyero taking their shirts off, chopping wood because, of course, why not?” Bode said.

What’s not clear is why the scene wasn’t used in the original Wicked, as it would have comfortably fit within the structure of the story and the overall tone. It stands out a bit more in For Good’s natural shift in tone due to what happens at the end of the original film, so it actually makes sense why it didn’t ultimately make the cut for the sequel.

Wicked: For Good hits video on demand on December 31st.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!