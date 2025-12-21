Wicked: For Good Kicks The First Harry Potter Out of The All-Time Fantasy Box Office Top 10

Wicked: For Good just pulled off a huge accomplishment as it knocked Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone out of the fantasy Top 10 for domestic box office take. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good came out on November 21, and after one month in theaters, it has already surpassed the first Harry Potter movie’s total domestic box office take. However, this is also expected since the first Harry Potter film started a franchise, while Wicked: For Good is the sequel of a two-part story, and follows a very successful opening movie that came out one year ago.

According to The Numbers, Wicked: For Good passed the $320 million mark this weekend. This allowed it to move into the Top 10 fantasy movies when it comes to the domestic box office take. In fact, it not only knocked Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone out of the Top 10, but it also leapfrogged The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which dropped from ninth to tenth.

Wicked: For Good Climbing Fantasy Box Office Chart

Image Courtesy of Universal

This weekend saw Avatar: Fire and Ash hit theaters, and it got off to a slow start, with only an $88 million domestic take. It was one of five new movies this weekend, but Wicked: For Good was still good enough to stick around the Top 10, dropping from third place to seventh with a $4.3 million domestic take. In all, Wicked: For Good has made $320.5 million domestically and another $163.5 million internationally for a total of $484.2 million worldwide.

With it over $320 million, Wicked: For Good sets its sights on climbing a little higher. With the Christmas weekend upcoming, there is a chance it could add to its already impressive numbers. If it only matches this weekend’s take, it might take a little longer, as it is still $14 million away from eighth-place Alice in Wonderland (2010). After that, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is next at $345 million, and then the 2019 live-action Aladdin at $355 million. The most successful fantasy movie of all time domestically is the 2017 live-action release of Beauty and the Beast, at $504 million.

Wicked: For Good has a good chance to keep climbing higher on the fantasy box office charts. Its main competition is Avatar: Fire and Ash, although families also have Zootopia 2 to choose from. The other films are mainly counterprogramming options, like the religious animated movie David, the kids movie The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants, the horror movie Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, and the prestige films, Marty Spreme and Hamnet.

It is likely the main competition for Wicked: For Life will be the big-budget extravaganza Avatar: Fire and Ash, and the incredibly successful Zootopia 2. The other films have very different audiences from those who love the Wicked storyline. As a result, there is a good chance it could climb the rankings to possibly as high as seventh by the time 2025 comes to a close. Wicked: For Good debuted at number one, with an incredible $147 million opening. It dropped to second the next week and third for the next two weekends. There is a great chance it moves back up this week, ahead of movies like David, The Housemaid, and the new SpongeBob movie.

Wicked: For Life currently sits at the fifth-highest-grossing movie of 2025 domestically, and it is $19 million behind Jurassic World Rebirth and $34 million behind Superman. The top two films released in 2025 were A Minecraft Movie ($423 million) and Lilo & Stitch ($423 million).

