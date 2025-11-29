20 Wicked: For Good Toys And Collectibles That Fans Will Adore

Wicked: For Good is making a major impression in theaters after the first Wicked movie took fans by storm. The world of Oz and the powerful friendship at the center of it have captivated fans all around the world, and now that they’ve seen the film, they will obviously want to bring some of the magic home as well. That’s why we are putting the spotlight on 20 amazing items based on Wicked: For Good that fans new and old will absolutely want to have, whether they are toys, collectibles, plush, clothing, beauty products, LEGO, or home decor. Let’s get things started with a selection of cool things for younger franchise fans.

Dolls And Toys

20. Wicked: For Good Deluxe Elphaba and Glinda – If you’re looking for the perfect Elphaba and Glinda dolls to celebrate your children’s newest fandom, look no further than Mattel’s Deluxe Fashion Dolls. Each character comes with their trademark accessories, including Elphaba’s broom, hat, and Grimmerie, as well as Glinda’s wand and tiara, and each doll has 11 points of articulation. Each doll is $28.00 and can be ordered right here. You can find the official description below.

“Love without limits with Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good Enchanting Glinda Fashion Doll! Just like in the film, this Glinda doll stuns in her true-to-movie premium gown with sparkly, multi-layer organza skirt, flutter shoulders and shimmery long sleeves. Her wand, tiara and heels pair beautifully with the removable outfit. Her long, blonde hair with gentle curls completes the legendary look. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.”

Gosia Machaczka Gosia Machaczka

19. Wicked Glinda’s Glamorous Closet – Glinda is all about fashion, so if a Glinda doll needs the perfect place to keep all that fashion organized. That’s where Glinda’s Glamorous Closet comes in, a toy based on Glinda’s connected trunks from the movie that opens up and reveals a full pop-out clothes rack and mirror. There are also two outfits and a host of accessories in the set, and it retails for $33.00. You can order it right here, and you can find ht official description below.

“It’s all about the accessories with Universal Pictures’ Wicked Glinda’s Glamorous Closet! Just like in the film, this fold & go closet is made up of 3 connected trunks that open up & out to reveal 2 bewitching fashions & accessories for endless mixing & matching. With surprises like a mirror, doll stand and pop out clothes rack, kids can recreate moments from the magical movie. Doll sold separately. Colors and decorations may vary.”

18. Polly Pocket Wicked Compact – Polly Pocket fans will also be able to explore the world of Wicked thanks to the Polly Pocket Collector Wicked Compact, which features figures of Elphaba, Glinda, and the Wizard. In addition to the figures, there are a host of discoverable areas and moving elements in the compact, which features both the Wizard’s Chamber and the Shiz University Dorm Room. It retails for $32.99 and can be ordered here. You can find the official description below.

“Welcome to the world of Wicked – pocket-sized! Defy gravity in this iconic Wicked x Polly Pocket collaboration compact. The compact exterior stands out in signature emerald green with gold details that celebrate the film. Open to reveal iconic locations from both Shiz and Emerald City with three dolls, Elphaba, Glinda, and the Wizard, and two themed accessories. Glinda doll can float through the compact in her bubble while Elphaba soars on her broom in her favorite hat. Discover moving elements like Glinda’s vanity chest that opens, the golden Oz head that dolls can hide behind, and a flying winged monkey. Ideal for ages four years old and up, especially Wicked fanatics!”

17. Wicked Tonie – You can watch Wicked to your heart’s content on streaming, and at some point, you’ll be able to do the same with Wicked: For Good, but there’s a visual component to both that isn’t always the best option for a child’s bedtime. That’s where Tonies come in, and you can now add a Wicked Tonie to the lineup that features 12 tracks of voiced story with the music of the film mixed in. The Wicked Tonie retails for $19.99, and you can pre-order it here. You can find the description below.

“Between five show-stopping songs from the hit film; The Wizard and I, What Is This Feeling?, Dancing Through Life, Popular, and Defying Gravity; kids will hear the story unfold through fun, easy-to-follow narration that brings the Land of Oz to life, featuring the original voices from the film for an extra touch of magic.

From Shiz University to the Emerald City, listeners will experience the laughter, drama, and heart that made Wicked a worldwide sensation all leading to a powerful cliffhanger that sets the stage for Wicked: For Good. Perfect for fans of the movie and new listeners alike, this Tonie combines music and story for an enchanting audio adventure!”

Plush

16. Care Bears x Wicked 2-Pack – The beloved Care Bears franchise gets even more magical with a Wicked crossover, and fans can pick up Glinda and Elphaba in a Care Bears x Wicked 2-pack. The pack features Love-a-Lot Bear as Glinda and Good Luck Bear as Elphaba, and the 14″ plush bears are adorable. The 2-pack is $30.00, and you can order it right here. You can find the official description below.

“In a celebration of friendship, courage, and heart, the Limited-Edition Care Bears x Wicked Collector 2-Pack reimagines two of your favorite Care Bears as beloved characters from the Wicked movie, Love-a-Lot Bear as Glinda and Good Luck Bear as Elphaba. Thoughtfully designed with shimmering silver fleck accents, rich design details, and themed belly badges, these plush bears are as delightful to cuddle as they are to display. Packaged in a premium collector’s box, this Wicked 2-Pack is a must-have for fans and collectors alike. Whether you’re adding to your collection, surprising a Wicked superfan, or searching for a unique holiday gift, this special edition plush set is sure to enchant anyone. Don’t miss your chance to own this magical collaboration—once it’s gone, it’s gone!”

15. Build-A-Bear Wicked – Glinda and Elphaba will be joining the Build-A-Bear lineup as well, and as you’d expect, they couldn’t be cuter. The Glinda bear is pink and features a dress and a wand based on the film, while the Elphaba bear is green and features her hat, coat, and broomstick. The Wicked bears can be purchased individually for $36 each or as part of gift sets for $74, and you can check out everything here. The official description can be found below.

“Wicked Glinda Teddy Bear Gift Set: This glamorous Wicked Glinda plush bear is ready to make you her new project! This enchanting pink teddy bear will look fashionable for good thanks to her Wicked Glinda costume included. Her sparkly dress, royal crown and plush wand wristie are included to make sure she has the most Ozmopolitan style!”

“Wicked Teddy Bear Elphaba Gift Set: Go on high-flying adventures in Oz with your own Wicked Elphaba Bear! With emerald green fur and her witch’s dress, hat, broomstick and shoes included, this Wicked Elphaba teddy bear can’t wait to soar into your collection. This gravity-defying bear is a must-have collectible for fans of the hit movies.”

14. Squishmallows Original Wicked Plush – Fans of Jazwares’ adorable Squishmallows line will be happy to know that multiple characters from Wicked: For Good are now part of the series, including Glinda and Elphaba. It gets better though, as you can also add the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man to your collection, and each one retails for $19.99. You can order them all here, and you can find the official description below.

“Celebrate the spellbinding story of Wicked: For Good with this officially licensed 12-inch Hero Elphaba Squishmallows plush. Squishmallows are made with ultrasoft, high-quality materials and make the perfect companion for long flights, comfy nights—even a journey to Emerald City! Look out for other Wicked Squishmallows and bring a piece of Wicked: For Good home with you today. Only by Original Squishmallows. Join the Squad!”

Collectibles, LEGO, and More

13. Little People Collector Wicked: For Good Special Edition Set – Fisher Price has the perfect collector set for any age, and that’s the Wicked: For Good Special Edition set that features both Elphaba and Glinda. Both characters are adorable in the Little People collection style, and the awesome packaging means you can display this any way you want, and it will still look amazing. The set retails for $14.99, and you can order it here. You can find the official description below.

“Fans of Universal Pictures’ cinematic event, Wicked: For Good, can relive the enchanting story of the power of friendship with this special edition Little People Collector set from Fisher-Price. This collectable figure set includes both lead witches, Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland, reimagined in signature Little People style. Arriving in a decorative window box package with dazzling Ozian styling, this Little People Collector set is the perfect addition to any Wicked fan’s collection. Colors and decorations may vary.”

12. Funko Wicked: For Good Pops – Funko delivered several Pops for the first Wicked, but they upped the ante for Wicked: For Good. The POP Movies lineup for the Wicked sequel not only featured new Pops of Glinda and Elphaba, but variant versions of the two lead witches, too. There’s also a full assortment of the original Wizard of Oz crew in the line, as they have an important part to play in the sequel.

Dorothy, Scarecrow, Elphaba, Glinda, and the Glitter Elphaba are all available on Amazon. The Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man are exclusive to Target, and Glinda in a Wedding Gown is exclusive to Funko’s official website. They all retail for $14.99 and are available now.

11. Outstandiful Wicked Woobles Bundle – While you’ve seen Elphaba and Glinda in a variety of styles, you’ve never seen them crocheted. That’s until now, as both Glinda and Elphaba have been turned into Woobles, and you can crochet them with a special Wicked collection kit that comes with everything you need to learn the process and bring them to life. The Outstandiful Wicked Bundle is on sale for $165, and you can order it here. The official description is below.

“Calling all Wicked fans! The Outstandiful Wicked Bundle features four beloved characters plus their magical accessories. With so many spellbinding kits, you will defy gravity with this glittering bundle in no time.

After easing in with beginner-friendly Chistery, you can conjure Chistery’s Wings before leveling up to the rest of this wondrously Wicked crew: Elphaba Thropp and Elphaba Thropp’s Broom, Glinda Upland and Glinda Upland’s Wand, and of course The Wizard and The Wizard’s Balloon. Our Easy Peasy Yarn™ will make it simple to avoid snags, while our step-by-step videos will help you fly through even the intermediate skills. So grab one of those four enchanting custom hooks and get ready to soar as we bring this adorable bundle to life.”

10. LEGO Wicked Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle – While Emerald City gets much of the focus throughout the Wicked films, there’s another important castle at play in the sequel. That castle is Klamo Ko Castle, and LEGO has a perfect set that allows you to build both buildings and recreate some of the film’s biggest scenes. Both have hidden locations and fun interactive features, and the set also includes Glinda and Elphaba minifigures. The set retails for $79.95, and you can order it here. You can find the official description below.

“Kids can build two magical spaces for every adventure they can dream up with the LEGO Wicked Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle (75689) building toy for girls and boys 9 years old and up. Young Wicked fans build both the Emerald City and Kiamo Ko Castle with LEGO bricks, then recreate the emotional finale of Wicked: For Good. This pretend playset features intricate locations packed with hidden surprises and authentic movie details, including the first-ever LEGO Wicked flying monkey figure! Kids can dream up hours of imaginative adventures as they help their Elphaba and Glinda minidolls explore the Emerald City bedroom, peruse the hidden map of Oz, read the Grimmerie in Kiamo Ko Castle, vanish into the secret compartment over the rainbow, and more! Once playtime is over, these two castle displays create beautiful room decor that brings the enchanting magic of the Wicked World to any space. This colorful set of building blocks makes a creative birthday gift or special occasion treat for kids who love storytelling and imaginative play inspired by the beloved movies. For more fun, parents can help kids access the LEGO Builder app, which includes digital tools for 3D viewing and progress tracking. Contains 860 pieces.”



9. LEGO Wicked Munchkinland – Fans can also visit Munchkinland in LEGO form thanks to the Wicked Glinda & Elphaba Visit Munchkinland set. The set features Boq’s 2-story Munchkinland cottage with a vibrant red roof and assorted flowers for the outside, and the set also comes with three mini figures, including Elphaba and Glinda, complete with her bubble throne from the film. The set retails for $69.99, and you can order it here. The official description is below.

“Give the gift of creative building and inspire kids ages 9 and up to recreate Wicked adventures with the Glinda & Elphaba Visit Munchkinland (75690) imagination toy. A unique gift idea for kids who love mini house building kits and Wicked merch, this set recreates the scene where Elphaba and Glinda return to Munchkinland. Wicked fans crown the Glinda minidoll “Glinda the Good” amid the tulips of Munchkinland then press the pedal, like she does in the movie, to surround her with the bubble. Or they imagine they’re Elphaba flying on her broomstick to Boq’s LEGO® toy Munchkin cottage. His LEGO house is topped by a pretty red brick-built roof, making this an eye-catching piece of kids’ room decor for girls and boys. Filled with toy accessories from the Wicked movies, this adventure gift is ideal for kids who love playhouse toys. Brimming with role-play toys, this fantasy gift has a kitchen, bedroom, den and bathroom with a sink, toilet and opening door. Set contains 744 pieces.”

8. Wicked Movie Chocolate Collection – Compartes wanted to deliver its delicious chocolate with a Wicked twist, and it absolutely did just that with its Wicked Movie Chocolate Collection. The collection is a full Advent Calendar filled with Wicked-themed chocolates in a host of flavors, and it retails for $119.95. You can order it right here, and you can find the official description below.

“Compartes Wicked: For Good Chocolate Collection in celebration of the Wicked: For Good Movie is the world’s best chocolates wicked-style with Wicked advent calendars, Wicked chocolate bars and so much more. This limited edition collaboration with Universal Pictures, Wicked and Compartes is a whimsical magical Wickedly delicious take on chocolates from the world of Wicked.

Chocolate bar flavors include Green Apple Caramel, Strawberry Lavender, Crunchy Corn Chips, Berry Crumble, Brulee Toffee Caramel, and Pistachio Knafeh. Collect them all before they’re gone.”

7. Mondo Timed Edition Wicked Posters – For a limited time, those who want to bring a little Wicked to their home decor can do so thanks to Mondo. Mondo has revealed two stunning art prints from artist Tracie Ching, and each one features a flip of Glinda and Elphaba’s color scheme. The limited time set is available for $140.00, and can be ordered here. You can find the official description below.

“Available for a limited time only, Mondo is proud to present an exclusive new art print set by artist and illustrator Tracie Ching inspired by Universal Pictures’ global cinematic phenomena WICKED and WICKED: FOR GOOD.”

Fashion and Beauty

6. Her Universe Wicked Glinda Glitter Dress – If you saw Wicked: For Good on opening weekend, you know there are a lot of fans who want to take Glinda’s style home after the movie. Her Universe offers the chance to make that happen with the Wicked Glinda Glitter Dress, and it’s actually on sale for $55.93. You can order it right here, and you can find the full collection here. You can find the official description below.

“Let us be glad, let us be grateful! Toss your hair while wearing this beautiful Wicked: For Good dress, inspired by Glinda’s. It comes with lavender flutter sleeves and embroidery across the neckline, plus an ombré skirt with a mesh layer on top full of glittery filigree. Comes with smocking on the back and skirt pockets.”

5. Wicked Glinda & Elphaba Denim Varsity Jacket – BoxLunch has a number of exclusive items for Wicked, but one of the coolest is the Glinda & Elphaba Denim Varsity Jacket. The jacket features the stylings of both characters on the front and sleeves, complete with a split portrait featuring the silhouettes of both characters on the back. The jacket retails for $99.90 and is available here. You can check out the official description below.

“Add a thrillifying new touch to your wardrobe! Featuring a ‘W’ patch and embroidered butterflies on the front, this denim jacket includes a patch of Glinda and Elphaba on the back with their names printed on the sleeves.”

4. Glinda and Elphaba Cosplay Mini Backpacks – Loungefly never misses when it comes to bringing iconic characters to life in their mini backpack line, and their interpretations of Glinda and Elphaba don’t disappoint either. Each one features a unique eye-popping design on the outside as well as the inside, and they both retail for $90. You can order them here, and the official descriptions are located below.

“This cosplay bag is inspired by Glinda’s pink gown. You’ll find her crown in applique detail on the front. Metallic faux leather and embroidered details make the bag extra elegant. On the side pockets, you’ll find a ‘G’ for Glinda and a butterfly. Her wand is an applique on one of the shoulder straps!”

“This crossbody bag pays homage to Elphaba, with a velvet applique of her hat front and center on the bag. You’ll find accents of her cloak and belt over the front pocket. On the side pockets, you’ll find an ‘E’ for Elphaba and an image of one of the flying monkeys. There’s also an applique of a broomstick along one of the straps!”

3. Wicked x Queen of Sparkles Collection: The world of Wicked has no shortage of sparkles throughout, especially when it comes to Glinda’s wardrobe, and now Queen of Sparkles has delivered a collection that both Glinda and Elphaba would absolutely adore. The collection features over 20 designs that truly capture the world of Oz, and you can find the full collection right here. You can find the official description below.

“Step into the world of Wicked with over 20 sparkling pieces made for fans of all ages! From cozy loungewear to chic cotton button-ups and knit cardigans, every item shines with rhinestones and sequins. Perfect for channeling Elphaba or twirling in Glenda-inspired glam, these Wicked-themed outfits are made for movie nights, themed events, and celebrating Wicked: For Good in style.”

2. Glinda Bubbly Pink and Elphaba Enchanted Eau de Parfum – Ariana Grande’s fragrance line continues to expand, and this time around, the magical world of Wicked is the star. There are new limited edition fragrances for both Elphaba and Glinda, and each one is available at Ulta for $72. You can order them both here, and you can find the official descriptions below.

“A Bewitching New Fragrance. Make a thrillifying return to Oz with Elphaba Enchanted by Ariana Grande Fragrances, a new limited-edition WICKED: For Good fragrance. Elphaba Enchanted is complex, layered, and surprisingly addictive.”

“Rejoicify as Oz presents: Glinda Bubbly Pink by Ariana Grande Fragrances, a new limited-edition WICKED: For Good fragrance! Float through the air with Glinda Bubbly Pink, a delightful and sugar-spun scent.”

Wendy Wicked Shoes

1. Puma Sneakers and Clothing Collection: Puma went all out for its Wicked line, which includes sweaters, Hoodies, T-shirts, and shoes. There are several standouts, including the Women’s Elphie Tee and the Women’s Goodness Hoodie, and the Women’s Goodness Tee is also great, but the shining stars of the lineup are the shoes, which include the Speedcat Elphie and the Speedcast Goodness. These are available in women’s and children’s sizes, and retail from $80 to $110. You can order them all here, and you can find the official description below.

“Step into the Land of Oz and discover enchanting style with PUMA’s all-new collection inspired by Wicked: For Good. The collection brings the film’s witches of Oz, Elphaba and Glinda, to life through both moody tones and light colors.

The Speedcat Elphie showcases hints of forest green and an Elphaba-inspired print. Continue the journey down the Yellow Brick Road in the Elphaba soft tee, paired with the Oz hoodie in pink and green tones, or with Elphaba’s relaxed hoodie, designed with fitted puff sleeves and a satin-lined hood.

Stand out in the lilac Speedcat Glinda, which features a ribbon trim and whimsical bubble embroidery. Complete the look with the lilac Glinda soft tee and cropped hoodie. The hoodie is designed with ballet-inspired lace-up sleeves, satin draw cords, and finished with playful PUMA x WICKED graphics. For a touch of sparkle, slip into the Speedcat Ballet Silver Slipper.”

Wicked: For Good is in theaters now.

