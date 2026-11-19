Having a major tech and media mogul choose the next 007 is almost, in itself, a plot right out of a James Bond film. The villain himself chooses Bond for promotion, to be a pawn in his game and make him more money? Throw in a loose nuke or rogue AI, and the script practically writes itself. Yet Jeff Bezos, who is (legally) not a supervillain, definitely had a hand in picking Robert Pattinson for the Bond role, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he reveals how it all went down. Weighing in on the final casting were Bezos, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, and director Denis Villeneuve.

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In the running for Bond were Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, and Robert Pattinson, and Bezos admits they were actually biased against Pattinson because he was such a familiar movie star. “[H]e’s already so famous. We sort of thought, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown,” says Bezos. “But in the screening tests, it was so obvious: He is James Bond.”

The Final Bond Audition Was Multi-Part

IMAGE COURTESY OF AMAZON MGM

For each of the five actors, Bezos revealed, they ran a full screen test, making them do three scenes apiece with full costumes and props. It hardly seems a surprise that a guy who has already handled action scenes in a hefty Batsuit could do likewise in a tuxedo, though Hoult has also done action in furry makeup for the X-Men movies. Being a charmer might have been more challenging — though Pattinson broke hearts in the Twilight saga, his Edward Cullen was something of a reluctant romantic in them. For a naturally good-looking guy, he gravitates towards weird and awkward characters, and Bond, the seducer supreme, is the opposite of that. Evidently, he erased any doubts, even pitted against more natural charmers like Hoult. It surely doesn’t hurt that he just worked with Villeneuve on Dune.

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Still, the Bond role is more than just about acting. It’s a multi-year franchise commitment that takes precedence over any other project the star might want to do, and we can probably kiss his Batman goodbye once the current film is completed. Daniel Craig, after almost every shoot, would give interviews about how grueling it was and he didn’t want to go right back to it. The days of Roger Moore using a stuntman and obvious rear-projection are long gone — now every actor in such a role has to try to be Tom Cruise and plausibly claim they did the stuff for real. If you’re Denis Villeneuve, likely one and done with the franchise, of course you want the best available actor. Producers, however, need a long-term investment, and not another George Lazenby.

Will that be Pattinson? He showed his loyalty to Twilight even after it was obvious he didn’t really understand the appeal of the films, or the tabloid gossip that surrounded his personal life, manufactured or otherwise. He has lived through being considered the most desirable movie star to women, and come out the other side. He gained tough guy cred in Tenet, and then The Batman. Everything about his track record would suggest he’s up for it and qualified. All that remains is for us to see how he actually does.

Do you expect this Mr. Bond to soar at the box office, or do you expect him to die? Drop as a line in comments with your reactions.