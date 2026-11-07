James Bond Casting Update Adds Robert Pattinson & Nicholas Hoult, Upending 007 Shortlist

Two new names have been added to the James Bond shortlist, and these are not what anyone could have expected. Robert Pattinson is currently playing Batman in Matt Reeves DC Comics movies, and Nicholas Hoult is Lex Luthor in the DCU, but it seems that both men have put their names up for the role of James Bond. Before this, it was mostly young and lesser-known names like Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Jacob Elordi, and others. These two new names are major stars, and they are already proven commodities for big franchises.

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The news comes from scooper Jeff Sneider, and he mentioned both on his Hot Mic podcast tonight. THR reported that two established stars had last-minute reads, and then Sneider said on his podcast that one stars in a 2026 Amazon movie and the other likes to wear a mask. Sneider later revealed that Robert Pattinson was the one who likes to wear a mask.

One stars in a 2026 Amazon pic and another likes to wear a mask https://t.co/IEP3I8AkAZ — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) November 7, 2026

These Are the Biggest Names Connected to James Bond

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

These are the biggest names attached to the James Bond role so far. Before this, it was mostly younger actors in their late 20s and early 30s who could play the role for the next decade or more. However, these two new names are already attached to major franchises, and their plates could get a lot fuller if they get this role. Pattinson is 40, which is a bit older than what Amazon MGM Studios was looking at before. However, he was one of the main stars of the Twilight franchise and is now carrying the Batman franchise. According to reports, the break in filming on The Batman: Part II gave Pattinson a chance to throw his name into the hat. It’s not clear if this would have any effect on the Reeves’ rumored third Batman movie.

THE HOT MIC (the greatest movie podcast in the world, sorry, Ringer) can reveal ROBERT PATTINSON as the masked man who has entered the mix for JAMES BOND, using the delay on THE BATMAN PART II to test at the last minute. pic.twitter.com/MkzkHKVwoI — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 7, 2026

As for Nicholas Hoult, he plays Lex Luthor in the DCU, and he is one of the main stars of Man of Tomorrow next year. There is also the expectation that he will return for the third Superman movie, and James Gunn won’t want to have to recast this major villain role, so Hoult reading for James Bond could put a wrinkle in those future plans. The tease that one star is in a 2026 Amazon movie points to this month’s How to Rob a Bank. Hoult is not as big of a name as Pattinson, but thanks to his role as Lex Luthor, his status is growing.

BREAKING via THE HOT MIC: Nicholas Hoult in the running for James Bond. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 7, 2026

Now, just because Hoult and Pattinson read for the role doesn’t mean either of them will be cast. However, this does mean that Amazon MGM Studios might not be happy with what it saw in the younger stars. While bringing in a fresh face to play James Bond could help elevate an actor into a main event talent, bringing in a known commodity like Pattinson or Hoult could ensure that Amazon MGM Studios makes its money back a lot quicker than a smaller name would.

What are your thoughts about Pattinson or Hoult signing on to play James Bond? Let us know who you want to see play Bond in the next movie in the comments below.